Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said that the European Union and the United Kingdom were not yet close to a Brexit deal that resolved the Irish border issue but the mood music had improved.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney has said that the European Union and the United Kingdom were not yet close to a Brexit deal that resolved the Irish border issue but the mood music had improved.

Coveney says 'mood music' has changed on Brexit - but 'we're not close to a deal right now'

“I think the mood music has improved," Mr Coveney told BBC radio. “I think Boris Johnson’s visit to Dublin was a success.”

“I think he did convince ... the Irish prime minister that he was serious about trying to find a deal,” Coveney said.

"But I think we need to be honest with people and say that we’re not close to that deal right now. But there is an intent I think by all sides to try and find a landing zone that everybody can live with here."

"We are still waiting I think for serious proposals from the British government that can allow that to happen," he said.

"What we won't do is pretend we are solving a problem to get past a political obstacle and then have to level with people in a few months time and say actually, the solution doesn't work at all."

Online Editors