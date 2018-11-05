Coveney insists he made it 'crystal clear' Ireland will not accept time-limited Brexit back-stop

Tanaiste Simon Coveney insisted he made it "crystal clear" to UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab during a robust meeting last week that Ireland will not accept any time-limited Brexit back-stop arrangement.

Tanaiste Simon Coveney insisted he made it "crystal clear" to UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab during a robust meeting last week that Ireland will not accept any time-limited Brexit back-stop arrangement.

Mr Coveney's warning, issued as he opened a Fine Gael constituency office in Kanturk, Co Cork, came as Mr Raab was reported to have privately demanded that Prime Minister Theresa May sanction a clause allowing the UK to terminate any backstop arrangement at just three months notice.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is ‘dancing on head of pin’. Photo: PA

The Tanaiste warned that Ireland's position with the back-stop to protect a no-infrastructure Northern Ireland border has been clear, consistent and remains fully supported by the EU.

But he said that the potential remains for the draft of a UK withdrawal agreement to be reached with the EU by the end of November.

"I had dinner with Dominic Raab in London last week," he said.

"It was a robust exchange of views but it was a respectful exchange of views."

Simon Coveney Photo: Steve Humphreys

"It is true that Dominic Raab outlined some thoughts that he had in relation to the back-stop and the review mechanisms for the back-stop."

"But I made it absolutely crystal clear to him that Ireland and, in my view, the EU could never support a time limited back-stop or a back-stop that could be ended unilaterally by the UK alone after any review mechanism in the future."

"That wouldn't be a back-stop at all."

British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab tabled the proposal, the right to pull out of the guarantee of no hard Border within just three months, during the meeting last Tuesday.

The hardline stance adopted by the British “stunned” Irish officials, and was viewed as a setback to clinching a Brexit deal this week.

British Prime Minister Theresa May will bring plans to avoid a hard Border to her divided cabinet tomorrow.

UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab. (Aaron Chown/PA)

The plan sees the whole of Britain remaining in the EU customs union – not just Northern Ireland. This would negate the need for checks at the Border.

Mr Raab’s proposal to Mr Coveney was that within three months of the backstop coming into force – or six months at the very most – Britain would have the right to trigger a “review mechanism” in which the backstop would persist only by “mutual consent”.

British media reports that Mrs May had already concluded a “secret deal”, were dismissed by negotiators.

“If anything, things are now going backwards,” one official said.

The Irish position remains consistent and v clear⁩ that a “time-limited backstop” or a backstop that could be ended by UK unilaterally would never be agreed to by IRE or EU. These ideas are not backstops at all + don’t deliver on previous UK commitments ⁦⁦#Brexit pic.twitter.com/y7AQ8V1jMo — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) November 5, 2018

The Government has been forced to deny British claims that our demands for a strict Border guarantee are being watered-down to secure a deal.

This morning, Mr Coveney took to Twitter to say that Ireland's position "remains consistent".

"The Irish position remains consistent and v clear that a 'time-limited backstop' or a backstop that could be ended by UK unilaterally would never be agreed to by IRE or EU. These ideas are not backstops at all and don’t deliver on previous UK commitments," he tweeted.

Later this morning, Mr Coveney said that it has been "the consistent view of the Irish Government that any back-stop here needs to be there in the background as an insurance mechanism to make sure that if the future relationship discussion or other solutions to solve the Irish border issue don't materialise and aren't permanent, well then we have a back-stop that is there that gives the guarantees to people in Northern Ireland and living in border counties that they are not going to face physical border infrastructure in the future."

"I don't think I could have been any clearer. I think it is unfortunate that the content of that (Raab) conversation has been leaked but that is politics.

"That is why I felt the need to clarify the position this morning."

Mr Coveney insisted Ireland's position has been consistent and is staunchly supported by the EU.

"If you look at the EU deputy chief negotiator, she has retweeted my Tweet this morning."

"This is making a very clear but respectful message in the retweeting of that. This is the Irish position and it is the EU position too."

"By the way, this is a consistent and firm position that has not changed."

"It is also not going to change. Most of the British Cabinet understand that."

Mr Coveney stressed that Ireland has absolutely no issue with a UK-wide customs union for the EU.

In fact, he said Ireland would prefer no checks between Ireland and the UK.

"We have always said that Ireland has no objection at all to the UK being in the customs union, to having a UK wide element of the back-stop as it applies to customs arrangements."

"The detail of negotiating that is of course a matter for Michel Barner (EU Chief Negotiator) and his team. Anything that gets negotiated needs to be legally sound.:"

"It needs to be legally operable in a withdrawal treaty. So, there are intensive negotiations going on in Brussels to make sure that the political considerations are being incorporated into the legal text in a way that is legally sound."

"Michael Barnier has for some time been talking about trying to accommodate the British Prime Minister's concerns that she does not want to see any customs checks between Britain and Northern Ireland."

"She does not want two customs unions applying to the UK. Trying to negotiate a way of doing that in the context of the challenges of the withdrawal treaty and the future relationship discussions which will follow, and try to provide reassurance to the British Government, on the customs issue is something I know Michel Barnier's team are working on with the British negotiating team."

"There is nothing new in that."

"Ireland has no objections - we don't want any checks between Ireland and the UK if it can be avoided."

"We have a €17bn trade relationship there. We have said for many, many months that the easiest way of avoiding checks if for Britain to be part of the customs union and single market."

"It is the British side that have decided they don't want to be in the customs union or the single market permanently. So that is why it is do difficult to resolve these issues legally."

"If British says it is out of the customs union and the single market and the EU. It wants to do its own bilateral trade deals along the way."

"That creates a big problem in the context of borders and checks - which is why the back-stop is so important."

"I think there is a middle ground position that both sides can support but it does need to be legally sound. We have absolute trust in Michel Barnier and his team to get that balance right."

The Cork TD said he couldn't predict when a deal would be hammered out - but he said the potential to reach a deal by the end of November was clearly there.

"I don't control the time levers here," he said.

"What I would say is that it is possible to get these issues resolved in terms of a draft text on the terms of a withdrawal treaty this month."

"But of course that is a decision that needs to be made by the British side and in the British Cabinet."

"I think the Barnier task force has been both accommodating and flexible. They are trying to find solutions here that are both legally sound, follow through on the commitments that Britain has already made and are legally saleable across the UK for the British Prime Minister."

"Those things are difficult to get right. But ultimately this is a call for the British cabinet to make and the British Prime Minister to make."

"Our position is clear - the commitments that were made last December and last March need to be followed through on."

"That has been a consistent and, in my view, very fair ask from Ireland."

"It has been a consistent and very fair ask from the EU collectively as well."

"I believe the British Prime Minister when she said she is committed to the commitments already made."

"So we are trying to find a way of resolving the other political issues that the British Prime Minister has outlined as red line issues for her by looking at a UK-wide customs arrangement that allows the back-stop to be there and to function if necessary."

"But also provides reassurance for British people that they are not likely to see any customs checks between Britain and Northern Ireland in the future."

"That is really the essence of what is left to negotiate in these talks. We need to leave the negotiating teams the time and space to be able to finalise that, hopefully this week."

Ahead of Mrs May's cabinet meeting, sources here said the situation was at its "most sensitive yet" and she will be "dancing on the head of a pin" to secure agreement on the deal in her government.

The temporary customs arrangement believed to be on the table would see all of the UK remain closely aligned to EU trade rules for a time period.

However, in order for the EU to accept this compromise, Mrs May must convince her colleagues and the DUP to agree that Northern Ireland can only opt out of the customs union when another mechanism of ensuring a soft Border is agreed.

The Irish Government is opposed to any suggestion the backstop would have an "exit clause" as suggested in the 'Sunday Times' report.

The article quotes a senior Whitehall source as saying: "The PM will be able to say there's no more backstop, we've got rid of that - success. There's an exit mechanism - success... The small print is that Ireland is f*****."

Downing Street claimed the report about the deal is "all speculation".

A spokesperson said: "The prime minister has been clear that we are making good progress on the future relationship and 95pc of the Withdrawal Agreement is now settled and negotiations are ongoing."

Here, Labour leader Brendan Howlin said he remained "very fearful" Irish interests could be sacrificed by Europe to secure a deal and said Ireland has to be "vigilant".

Mr Howlin said he was concerned Ireland had been "boxed into a corner where the backstop issue is the one remaining issue" and faced incredible pressure as a result.

He told RTÉ's 'The Week in Politics': "Unfortunately that's the position that we find ourselves in now."

Junior minister Damien English dismissed the suggestion that Ireland was "going to be shafted", insisting it was "not true".

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he wouldn't add to what he described as "speculation".

He said there was a "rapidly ticking clock" but that minds were now being focused with a view to concluding a deal and he welcomed that.

Mr Coveney's spokesperson said the EU had been united through the Brexit process and the UK had given written commitments that the Withdrawal Agreement would give a legal guarantee of no return to a hard Border in Ireland in any circumstance.

"This is the backstop," he added, saying the UK had agreed that it would apply "unless and until" a close future relationship eliminated any need for Border infrastructure and checks.

The statement said that senior EU figures like Donald Tusk, Jean-Claude Juncker and chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier "and indeed Theresa May herself" have all said there will not be a deal "without a legal guarantee of no hard Border in Ireland".

He added: "We hope a deal can be done but we're not there yet."

There is the prospect of a special EU summit later this month if a deal on the backstop can be reached later this week.

Irish Independent