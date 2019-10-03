Coveney identifies 'two significant problems' with Johnson's proposed Brexit deal

Mr Coveney said he believes Mr Johnson's government wants a deal but understands any scepticism about this, saying Ireland has "not been treated well" with the approach on the British side changing during the Brexit process.

He said there is a "serious proposal on the table" adding: "It won't be the basis of a final agreement ... but I hope it will be a stepping stone".

Responding to Dáil questions from Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary, Mr Coveney said Ireland and the EU is taking Mr Johnson's proposals seriously.

But he raised concerns over customs checks and any role for the Northern Ireland Executive where one party could have a veto over whether or not to stay in the agreement in the future.

Mr Johnson's suggestion for reaching a deal while scrapping the backstop have been characterised as "two borders, for four years".

Northern Ireland would stay in alignment with the EU for regulations involving areas like agri-food.

Mr Coveney said this is a "positive" and is "consistent with the backstop" that's aimed at avoiding a hard border.

However he warned that the proposal for Northern Ireland to leave the customs union with the rest of the UK does mean customs checks will be needed - not just at premises and businesses - and this is a problem.

Mr Johnson's plan would also give Northern Ireland's politicians an opportunity to consent to membership of the all-island regulatory zone before the UK leaves the EU and every four years after that.

The Tanaiste said the Irish government could not support a proposal that would give any one party the ability to make decisions on the future of Northern Ireland's participation in an all-island system of regulatory allignment.

Mr Coveney said that if Mr Johnson's suggestions for breaking the Brexit impasse is the final proposal from the British government, there won't be a deal.

Online Editors