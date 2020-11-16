Coveney hopeful of Brexit deal but ‘won’t be shocked if it falls apart’ ahead of crunch talks

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 11, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. IMAGE MUST NOT BE ALTERED

Simon Coveney has said he believes “we will get a Brexit deal” but added he “won’t be shocked if it falls apart.”

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said the next week to 10 days are critical in the outcome of Brexit negotiations between the EU and UK.

“If there’s no major breakthrough in the next week to 10 days, we are in trouble,” Minister Coveney told Newstalk Breakfast.

“I think we will (get a deal),” Minister Coveney added. “But I won't be shocked it it all falls apart. “This has been a very difficult and volatile process.... This time last year, there was a standoff and a lot of grandstanding.

“We are going through a similiar process now, we have to find a way of getting an agreement.

“We really are now in the end game. We owe it to businesses who have been waiting for clarity…

“It’s a very difficult deal but it’s doable. The consequence of not getting a deal is difficult.”

Minister Coveney said there are “two big obstacles” and one is ensuring fair competition via a governance model and the second is fishing - which he added, is “highly emotive and political”. “That’s why its very difficult to get a deal done.”

“If we can’t get an agreement on fishing, we can't get an agreement.

“There has been attempts to isolate fishing, to get everything agreed except fishing… The EU isn’t going to alloow that to happen,” he added.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was well after coming into contact with someone with Covid-19 and will drive the government forward via Zoom while in self-isolation in Downing Street.

Johnson said on Sunday he had been told by the NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks. Smiling and wearing a jumper with an open shirt, Johnson said in a video posted on Twitter that he was as "fit as a butcher's dog."

"I'm bursting with antibodies," Johnson said. "Plenty more to say via Zoom of course and other means of electronic communication."

Ministers said Johnson was fine.

"He's well, he's absolutely full of beans," Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. "He'll be, I've got no doubt, driving things forward this week by Zoom."

When Johnson caught Covid-19 in March, he tried to work through the illness "in denial" - but ended up wearing an oxygen mask in an intensive care unit and was ultimately out of action for almost a month.

David Frost, Mr Johnson’s EU adviser, has given a clear sign of the deadlock in Brexit talks, with a tweet this morning.

Frost wrote how the UK will not be altering its position and that any deal must be in line with British sovereignty.

“We are working to get a deal but the only one that’s possible is one that is compatible with our sovereignty and takes back control of our laws, our trade and our waters,” he wrote.

His tweet comes as a crucial week of talks begin as Irish officials hope the departure of Dominic Cummings from Downing Street has a positive impact.

Despite calls for calm, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has warned there would be no deal if No 10 maintained its stated determination to reintroduce a bill that threatens the Northern Ireland protocol and free flows across the border.

