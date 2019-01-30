Coveney: Brexit backstop 'alternatives' were tested over two years, none work

Brexit negotiators have spent two years looking at alternatives to the backstop insurance policy to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and have not found any that work, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said today.

Brexit negotiators have spent two years looking at alternatives to the backstop insurance policy to avoid a hard border on the island of Ireland and have not found any that work, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said today.

After British politicians ordered Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday to renegotiate the divorce deal she struck with the European Union in November, the UK's Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said London was exploring such alternatives.

Asked repeatedly what could replace the backstop, Barclay said simply that there were a number of options around time limits, exit clauses and technology.

"We have been through all of these things. We have tested them and we have found that they do not stand up to scrutiny, and now we have a British prime minister advocating again for the same things that were tested," Coveney told RTÉ's Today with Sean O'Rourke programme.

"What we are being asked to do here is to compromise on a solution that works and to replace it with wishful thinking. That's what's being asked of the Irish government and we won't do it."

He continued; "The big difference between [Brexit] and the challenge with the nurses [the nurses' strike] is that we had an agreement here.

"And the British prime minister signed up to it. She was part of the negotiations.

"Up to three days ago, she was a strong advocate for the need of a backstop.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves from 10 Downing Street in London on January 29, 2019, to head to the House of Commons yesterday. Photo: Adrian DENNIS / AFP)ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

"If you look at her speeches in Westminster in defence of the backstop, she was talking about owing it to the people of Northern Ireland."

Minister Coveney said it was "disappointing" for the Irish Government but they will continue to be "consistent, informed and respectful of Britain".

He added; "We had a deal and the British Government was a part of that. It's an extraordinary situation when the prime minister and government negotiate a deal and then in the ratification process vote against their own deal. And then goes back to the negotiating partner.

"There are alternatives available, she could reach out to the opposition in a real way."

British Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons last night. Picture: UK Parliament/Mark Duffy/PA Wire

May has said she will seek "legally binding changes" to the divorce deal but has been met with a blunt response from the EU with European Council President Donald Tusk, among others, backing Ireland in saying it was not up for renegotiation.

The Tánaiste said there were mechanisms to get around some of the challenges May faces but the only way to do so was through the accompanying political declaration on future EU-UK ties that he said can be renegotiated to ease concerns on the backstop.

He also challenged May to stand by her previous statements that the backstop was necessary to avoid a return of customs checks between British-run Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.

However, she was having to accommodate a wing in the Conservative Party who want a different type of Brexit, he said.

"She has outlined repeatedly that the backstop is not only desirable but necessary to reassure people in Northern Ireland so surely the responsible thing for the Irish government to do is to hold the British government to its word."

Additional reporting: Reuters

Online Editors