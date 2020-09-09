'Countries around the world are wondering if they should enter into contracts with the UK' - Tánaiste fires Brexit warning

LEO Varadkar has said Britain is “not a rogue State” as he stated the Johnson Government’s feared move to override elements of the Withdrawal Agreement may be “sabre rattling” to gain a trade deal.

The Tánaiste said he’d found statements coming from the British Government in recent days as “extraordinary” and not utterances expected from “a respected liberal democracy.”

The British Government has been heavily criticised in Ireland and by Irish America, Mr Varadkar told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

“Britain is an honest, honorable country, full of honest people,” Mr Varadkar said.

“It’s not a rogue state, these were really extraordinary comments, they set off alarm bells in Dublin.

“I think they backfired… Countries around the world are wondering if they should enter into contracts with the UK.

“It’s an agreement we made which was ratified by the House of Commons, the House of Lords and the European Parliament.”

Mr Varadkar said if he looked back to a year ago when discussions were being had with the British Government, it appeared they were “threatening to crash out” if they didn’t get a deal, and hinting that “we will go kamikaze on you,” Mr Vardakar said.

But the latest incident is “possible sabre rattling,” Mr Varadkar said. “It might be a process of trying to come to an arrangement with the EU but we can't assume it’s that.

“I think they want a deal but on the best terms they can get.

“It seems the sticking points are on fisheries and state aids - what different supports can be given in the country without skewing the playing field.. There is time.”

Mr Vardakar said Michel Barnier is “the best person” to “judge” the situation and he had a “lot of faith in him to make the best call.”

“I don't think there can be a Free Trade Agreement when the UK Government isn’t honouring the Withdrawal Agreement.

“They already have legislated for the implementation of the Withdrawal Agreement...

“This issue would not arise if we had a FTA… between the EU and UK with tariff-free trade, this would go away.

“This could be what they're playing at but I don't think it's a good strategy at all.”

Mr Varadkar said the Government is publishing a Brexit readiness plan this morning with supports for businesses, including €9,000 grants for companies who employ workers to deal with customs procedures, loans and training.

Mr Varadkar said: “We don't know if there will be tariffs and quotas. There will be delays and bureaucracy…. This is going to happen in 16 weeks.

“I know a lot of businesses are being pulled in different directions with Covid and the recession but this is not a drill, this is real.”

Britain's former attorney general Dominic Grieve said the Johnson Government’s plan to override elements of the Withdrawal Agreement was a “matter of the utmost seriousness.”

Mr Grieve said the move “raises questions about the current attorney general’s response.”

“It’s impossible how the current attorney general can remain in office without ruining her reputation and the Lord Chancellor,” whose jobs it is to “uphold the rule of law, which includes international law.”

Mr Grieve told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 the British Government “may have its faults but it has a record of observing its legal obligations.”

“It’s completely unacceptable, I'm astonished,” he added.

