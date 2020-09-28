Controversial UK law on Brexit is a 'safety net' - US Envoy

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney meets US Special Envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney at Dept of Foreign Affairs, Iveagh House, Dublin this morning. Photo: Julien Behal Photography

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump's envoy to Northern Ireland, Mick Mulvaney, has said UK legislation that the EU and Irish Government believes undermines the Brexit deal is a "safety net".

Mr Mulvaney said the British Government's Internal Market Bill only comes into effect if there's no trade deal between the UK and EU and both sides have a "mutual interest" in securing an agreement.

He said he understands why people are questioning the British commitment to international agreements, but he doesn't believe it has undermined the US Government's confidence in the UK's ability to maintain international commitments.

Mr Mulvaney - formerly Mr Trump's White House Chief of Staff - was speaking as he visits Ireland for meetings with politicians on both sides of the border where Brexit and protecting the Good Friday Agreement are top of the agenda.

He met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and has further engagements in the North.

The UK Government has admitted that the Bill breaks international law and the EU and Ireland have called for measures in the legislation to be withdrawn.

During his meeting with Mr Mulvaney, Mr Coveney emphasised Ireland's "real concern" at the current approach of the UK Government and the importance of implementing the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish protocols in full.

Mr Mulvaney met the UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis last night.

He said he's satisfied with Mr Lewis's argument that the Internal Market Bill is a contingency plan.

"That it is a safety net and would only become relevant if there is no underlying larger EU-UK agreement."

He said the Bill is still "relevant" in the absence of an EU-UK deal on their future relationship and attention on the issue is "appropriate".

Amid the controversy over the Bill have been warnings from senior Democratic Party politicians about the prospect of the United States doing a trade deal with the UK if the Good Friday Agreement isn't protected.

Mr Mulvaney said: "some American lawmakers would be well served to sort of take a half a step back and look at it with cool heads and realise that it is not an immediate threat to the Good Friday Agreement."

He added: "It's not an immediate threat to the reinstitution of a hard border.

"Could it play a role in moving in that direction?

"Yes, which is why I'm here to reflect my Government's commitment to the Good Friday Agreement."

Mr Mulvaney said politicians in the UK and Ireland still believe there can be a trade deal between Britain and the EU.

He suggested that an extension of the Brexit transition period beyond the end of 2020 to allow more time for trade talks would only delay an agreement.

"Generally speaking, I'm against extending deadlines for the sake of giving people more time to work things out. The pressure sometimes encourages people to do the right thing," he said.

Mr Mulvaney said that Mr Trump and all arms of the US Government are concerned about protecting the Good Friday Agreement.

He said that he believes the UK Government is "intimately familiar" with the fragility of the Peace Process in the North and he pressed Mr Coveney today on whether the EU shared an awareness of the risks of re-imposing a hard border.

He said one of Mr Coveney's assistants told a Portuguese minister raised the issue of post-Brexit fishing rights and impact of Brexit on the Good Friday Agreement.

The Portuguese minister said that the issue of the price of fish is "not as important as peace in Ireland."

Mr Mulvaney said the British and Irish Governments "get it" when it comes to the risk to peace.

"I was concerned as to whether or not the Europeans understood the importance of the Good Friday accords and the peace that it has bought.

"And I think I will leave with from this visit saying that they absolutely do and that is encouraging to me."

He predicted a trade deal will be struck between the EU and UK before Britain reaches a similar agreement with the United States.

He said both the UK and EU realise "the stakes are too high" and "there's a mutual interest in getting something done by the end of the year."

