Consumers will 'pay more' for their UK purchases from January

Consumers have been warned that they'll face paying more for goods bought online from the UK as a no-deal Brexit looms.

As efforts between the UK and the European Union to thrash out a post-transition trade deal falter, a nightmare scenario for businesses here could play out from January 1.

And consumers long-used to importing goods from books to vacuum cleaners bought online will soon be faced with handing over tariffs to postmen here if they want to take delivery of their orders.

The scale of the Brexit challenge facing the country as it deals in tandem with the pandemic comes as the government intensified its efforts to get businesses ready for the end of the UK's Brexit transition period at the end of December. It launched the Brexit Readiness Action Plan yesterday. At airports and ports, Customs regimes not seen in decades will be in place come next year. At Dublin Port alone, 408,000 trucks passed through the gateway between February last year and February this year. Of those, it's thought that about 168,000 would be of potential interest to Customs in a post-transition environment. That's based on the manifests provided to ferry firms by haulage operators. The potential number of trucks that would have to be examined underlines the scale of the challenge that the UK's exit from the EU poses. It also creates issues for agricultural exports from Northern Ireland that pass through Dublin Port. Even the status of flights between Ireland and the UK in the event of no trade deal being sealed remains uncertain.