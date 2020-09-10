| 10.9°C Dublin

Consumers will 'pay more' for their UK purchases from January

Up to 408,000 trucks pass through Dublin Port annually Expand

Bloomberg

John Mulligan Twitter Email

Consumers have been warned that they'll face paying more for goods bought online from the UK as a no-deal Brexit looms.

As efforts between the UK and the European Union to thrash out a post-transition trade deal falter, a nightmare scenario for businesses here could play out from January 1.

And consumers long-used to importing goods from books to vacuum cleaners bought online will soon be faced with handing over tariffs to postmen here if they want to take delivery of their orders.