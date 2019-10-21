Commons speaker John Bercow rejects bid to hold 'meaningful vote' on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's faces a potentially perilous ratification of his Brexit divorce deal in the British parliament after the speaker refused to allow a vote on it on Monday.

With just 10 days left until the United Kingdom is due to leave the EU on Oct. 31, the divorce is again in disarray as Britain's politicians argue over whether to leave with a deal, exit without a deal or hold another referendum.

House of Commons speaker John Bercow said a vote should not be allowed on Monday as the same issue had been discussed on Saturday when opponents turned Johnson's big Brexit day into a humiliation.

"In summary, today's motion is in substance the same as Saturday's motion and the House (of Commons) has decided the matter. Today's circumstances are in substance the same as Saturday's circumstances," Bercow told parliament.

"My ruling is therefore that the motion will not be debated today as it would be repetitive and disorderly to do so."

The decision by the speaker means that the government will have to try to push on with the legislation needed for ratification that opponents are plotting to wreck with amendments that would destroy Johnson's deal.

Johnson was ambushed in parliament on Saturday by opponents who demanded a change to the sequencing of the ratification of the deal, exposing the prime minister to a law which forced him to request a delay until Jan. 31.

Johnson sent the note to the EU unsigned - and added another signed letter arguing against what he said was a deeply corrosive delay. The EU has accepted the first letter as valid but not yet given a final response on an extension. It is preparing the steps needed to ratify the deal in the European Parliament, however.

The British government insists the country will leave the EU on Oct. 31. Parliament will vote in the second reading on legislation known as the Withdrawal Agreement Bill on Tuesday, after which amendments can be proposed to it.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government was "disappointed" that the House of Commons had not yet voted on the deal struck between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the EU.

Speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow. Parliament TV/via REUTERS/File Photo

He said yesterday that a Brexit extension was preferable to a crash-out Brexit "if it comes to it".

The DUP is opposing the deal as it is against the prospect of a de facto customs border down the Irish Sea. Mr Varadkar ruled out further concessions aimed at getting the DUP onside.

"This is done now - we have negotiated two deals with the UK government at this stage, both of them supported by 28 governments," he said.

"There isn't going to be any further changes and I think the UK government acknowledges that."

Labour has made clear it will try to hijack the legislation by putting down amendments for a second Brexit referendum and a customs union with the EU.

Shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer indicated Labour could even back the WAB if it was put to voters in a national poll against a Remain option.

Shadow solicitor general Nick Thomas-Symonds said that Labour MPs will call for a confirmatory referendum, adding that he thought Parliament may vote in favour of Britain staying in a customs union with the bloc.

"A customs union is going to be one of the amendments that comes through and that is something that is going to have a very good chance of getting a majority," Mr Thomas-Symonds told BBC Radio 4's The Westminster Hour.

The move came amid reports that the EU was considering offering the UK a "flexible extension" to February, allowing it to leave whenever an agreement is secured.

The British PM is striking a bullish stance as he faces another rollercoaster week in the Commons, insisting the UK will still quit the EU in 10 days.

He abandoned plans for a meaningful vote on a Saturday sitting of the Commons after suffering an embarrassing defeat at the hands of former Tory minister Sir Oliver Letwin.

But Johnson had not suffered a loss but achieved a "boost to his strategy", according to former Tory leader Iain Duncan Smith.

"For every time he is forced to take a defiant stand against the Remainers in Parliament, it only becomes clearer to the British public just who is fighting desperately and against the odds to deliver their wishes, and who is to blame for the fact that Brexit is not yet over," Mr Duncan Smith wrote in The Daily Telegraph.

After losing the vote, Mr Johnson had no option but to write to European Council president Donald Tusk, as Parliament demanded, requesting a three-month extension to the end of January.

Reuters