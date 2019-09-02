Come clean on risk to food supply, Johnson urged

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged to come clean on the "potentially disastrous" risks a no-deal Brexit poses to the UK's food supply.

Former prime minster Gordon Brown joined the GMB union, campaign group Hope Not Hate and food charity Sustain, to warn Mr Johnson that crashing out of the EU threatened food supplies.

A joint letter demands answers to questions about government preparations to cope with food shortages and price rises - and the subsequent effects on families, public services and workers in the food industry.

Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister charged with no-deal preparations, admitted some food prices could go up in a no-deal scenario.

Speaking to the BBC's 'Andrew Marr Show' yesterday, Mr Gove said: "Everyone will have the food they need."

Asked if food prices would increase, Mr Gove said: "I think that there are a number of economic factors in play. Some prices may go up. Other prices will come down."

Mr Brown said: "A no-deal Brexit threatens the UK's food supply chain. Imports of almost a third of our food could be subject to disruption.

"Uncertainty, restricted supplies and a weakened pound could raise prices."

Irish Independent