Cabinet minister claims Boris Johnson could still back Brexit deal at the last minute

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said there is “a lot of posturing” going on in the current Brexit deadlock and suggested that despite the ongoing stalemate there could be a deal at the very last minute with Mr Johnson reversing his position.

“I do understand negotiations, I do understand that there is posturing, I do understand that people sometimes might say one thing in private and another thing in public," she said at an event in Dublin on Tuesday morning.

Mr Johnson has demanded the backstop - the guarantee of no hard border on the island of Ireland in the event that the UK and the EU can’t reach a future trade deal - be removed from the withdrawal deal. He has repeatedly and forcefully outlined this position since taking office last month.

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan. Photo: Collins

With the EU and Ireland baulking at this proposal, Mr Johnson has warned that the UK will leave without a deal on October 31st. But Ms Madigan claimed that it “remains to be seen” whether Mr Johnson would follow through on this and suggested he could yet back the deal.

“Whether what he’s saying is what he’ll actually follow through with remains to be seen. He did vote for the withdrawal agreement in the past, it may well be at the last minute that happens. Again, we’ll just have to take each day as it comes and hope that sense will prevail.”

Ms Madigan said it was possible the Brexit deadlock would not be resolved until the very last minute and potentially as late as October 29th or 30th. She suggested that despite the uncertainty this could create over the next 65 days, it would not be a bad outcome.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if we were and if it were at that stage and we reached a deal, isn’t that okay as well? We have to the 31st October at the end of the day. There is time, I know that there was talk of Boris Johnson coming back within 30 days with a plan. We’ll be interested to hear what those are and perhaps we might be able to move forward then," she said.

Ms Madigan, who has an extensive background in mediation, said it was often the case that negotiations “can go right to the wire and up to the last minute".

“I’ve seen that in my legal profession. It can happen between countries as well, it’s the same principles. There is a lot of posturing going on but we as a country together with the EU have set out our stall and we are hoping that the UK will find a way to be able to ratify the withdrawal agreement or find or demonstrate alternative ways of having a difference to the backstop - but I don’t see how that’s in anyway achievable at the moment, but there is always hope,” she said.

She described the dispute over the backstop between the UK and the EU as an “impasse” but said there are ways of resolving it. “Anything that’s intractable is never completely intractable, there is always a way forward but it’s a matter of bringing both parties to the table which is there at the moment and getting them to identify issues that are similar and to try and perhaps reach compromises," she said.

Ms Madigan echoed her government colleagues in ruling out a time limit on the backstop, insisting it is "an insurance policy" that is "absolutely crucial for this country". However she said there could be "other ways through the future relationship that we may be able to reach compromises" sand said that the government was waiting for the UK to come forward with its own proposals.

Ms Madigan also said it was important for businesses to make themselves aware of the implications of Brexit and to avail of State supports available to them in the weeks ahead.

The Fine Gael was speaking at an event in St Stephen’s Green promoting a bursary scheme named for the revolutionary and first female minister Constance Markievicz. The ‘Markievicz bursaries’ of up to €20,000 provide support for artists who produce new work that reflects the role of women in the period covered by the ongoing centenary commemorations.

Online Editors