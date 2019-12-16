Businesses told 'act now to plan for Brexit' as one in three waits to invest over fears

Companies have been holding back on buying new machinery, expanding and hiring staff amid fears their plans could be derailed by the UK's departure from the European Union.

The certainty provided by last week's UK election could now clear the way for an unlikely economic stimulus.

However, the Government wants businesses to "act now" amid concerns many have failed to prepare for the negative impact of Brexit on January 31.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys told the Irish Independent "a number of false starts" had created some doubt about whether Brexit would happen at all. She plans to ramp up an awareness campaign over the coming weeks that will make it clear that the Government believes Boris Johnson will now get the Withdrawal Agreement passed.

"The threat of a crash-out may have subsided for now but the reality is that any kind of Brexit is going to hurt Irish enterprise.

"It's important also for everybody to remember that Brexit doesn't end on January 31," the minister said, adding that a "long and complex process of negotiations" on the future relationship between the UK and EU lies ahead.

A new study compiled for Ms Humphreys's department shows half of businesses have already felt some impact from Brexit. Yet only 31pc have actually taken action to counteract the situation.

The B&S survey of more than 1,000 companies found that, overall, 72pc expected to be affected in the future. The study shows clear evidence of stalling on business decisions and investments.

The key areas of debate and concern are the supply chain, tariffs and customs protocols.

Just 10pc of SMEs have applied for State supports such as the Brexit Loan Scheme to help them prepare for the UK's exit, but this figure is expected to rise in the new year.

Of those that have sought funding, one in three wanted to buy new machinery. Ms Humphreys said she "fully accepts" it has been difficult for businesses to plan for a situation that "was in no way clear cut".

"We are now heading into a long and complex process with the negotiations on the future relationship between the EU and UK," Ms Humphreys said.

"Against this backdrop, my message to firms is this: act now to protect your business and employees. Brexit is happening and businesses must therefore pro-actively plan for a different trading relationship with the UK."

Irish Independent