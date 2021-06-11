The rising cost of building materials is the biggest post-Brexit worry for Irish firms, the Central Statistics Office has found.

A survey of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) published on Friday found that price hikes were the biggest concern for 42pc of companies.

That fear was heightened in the construction sector, where 65pc expressed worries, the CSO said.

Nama CEO Brendan McDonagh told reporters this week that the construction sector, where the agency funds many schemes and firms, is experiencing significant hikes in the price of materials that he thinks will result in higher prices for home buyers and lower margins for firms.

Trouble transporting goods was a concern for 47pc of industrial firms surveyed by the CSO, 38pc of services companies and 30pc of building firms.

An Irish Homebuilders Association survey last month said Brexit-related delivery delays on materials such as bricks could add €12,000-€15,000 to the cost of an average three-bedroom home by the end of this year.

The survey said the cost of concrete, brick, insulation and timber have all gone up by between 4pc and 15pc since December 2019, while the costs of shipping and transport shot up by 32pc.

And a March report by the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI) showed that house rebuilding costs spiked by 7.3pc nationally over previous 18 months, meaning that homeowners could face increasing insurance premiums.

The agency said the main reason for the cost increase was compliance with zero-energy building standards and post-Brexit supply issues with building materials including insulation, timber and steel.

The CSO survey also found that the majority of smaller Irish firms took no steps to prepare for Brexit.

While 21pc of companies said their biggest concern was a decline in business from the UK, more than 60pc took no steps to deal with future customs formalities or supply delays.

Most businesses decided to pause or cancel investment to deal with the overlap of Covid-19 and Brexit uncertainty in 2021.

Meanwhile, a recent study by researchers at the UK’s Aston University has found that Ireland’s services sector is the big beneficiary of Brexit.

While UK services exports fell by 9.2pc a year in 2016-2019, Ireland boosted its services exports by 23.6pc a year during the same period, mainly in the financial services, transport and IT sectors.

The result was that Ireland added £126bn (€144bn) to its services sector while the UK lost £113bn (€130bn) compared to pre-2016 trends.

“The only plausible explanation is that much of this lost investment and sales have diverted away from the UK to Ireland. In trade terms, it looks very much like Ireland has become the big winner from Brexit,” said Jun Du, a professor of economics at Aston Business School.