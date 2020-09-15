Brussels looks to British Lords to put a stop to Boris Johnson’s treaty-breaking

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson continues to ship scathing criticisms – but his plan to break an EU treaty and change Northern Ireland’s special trade status is marching on.

In fact Mr Johnson has lashed out at the European Union after his draft law cleared the first hurdle, in spite of some Conservative Party rebels.

In Brussels, EU officials rejected the UK PM’s claims that the move was needed because the bloc had refused to take a "revolver off the table" in ongoing trade talks.

Mr Johnson had won the so-called second reading parliamentary vote on the Internal Market Bill 340 to 263.

He said the EU wanted to blockade food imports in the North coming from England, Scotland and Wales. Brussels officials said the allegation was “without any foundation.”

A wrecking amendment, which would have deleted the Northern Ireland provisions, was also defeated late on Monday night.

There will be more parliamentary skirmishes in London, which will embarrass Mr Johnson, but opponents concede that he has the numbers to push the measure through the lower House of Commons.

After that the House of Lords will become the focus and many in Brussels believe the measure could face an embarrassing hold-up there.

Ireland’s Fine Gael MEP Seán Kelly said the level of opposition, with the five prime ministers who preceded Johnson loudly critical, means the law may not pass in time for the UK Government’s end of year deadline.

Meanwhile, normal business has resumed in Brussels with the conclusion of a video summit between EU leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Tomorrow EU Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, will deliver her “state of the union” address at the European Parliament and she will also announce even more ambitious carbon emission reduction targets.

