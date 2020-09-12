Brussels and Washington deliver fresh warnings over UK move to breach deal

There are fresh warnings from Brussels and Washington that future trade deals with the UK will be blocked if Boris Johnson's government undermines the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement. The British government has rejected demands that it drop legislation allowing it to "disapply" protocols relating to Northern Ireland, throwing the ongoing talks with the EU on a future trade agreement into jeopardy.

Mr Johnson's government last night received a boost when the UK secured a new trade agreement with Japan.

But politicians in the EU and US have renewed warnings that UK trade deals with Europe and America will be blocked unless the UK upholds what it has already agreed to in relation to the Irish protocols.

The Government here last night maintained pressure on its British counterpart to live up to its commitments.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said it was "imperative" the Withdrawal Agreement be honoured and this was a "prerequisite to what any future relationship could look like." Speaking as he attended his first meeting of Eurogroup ministers as president of the powerful group of EU countries he said his colleagues assembled in Berlin had shown "solidarity and support" for Ireland's position.

Elsewhere, Europe Minister Thomas Byrne told the BBC the UK move poses a "serious risk" to the peace process.

He added it is "a totally unacceptable way to do business" and "a unilateral provocative act".

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, meanwhile, sounded a downbeat note on the prospect of a deal with the UK, telling the Agriculture Science Association's annual conference the best that could be hoped for is a "very basic and pretty thin agreement" that would avoid tariffs and quotas.

Senior MEPs in the European Parliament have threatened to block any trade deal with the UK if the British government breaches the Brexit agreement.

German MEP David McAllister - who heads up the Parliament's UK-EU coordination group - made the warning as he called the Westminster legislation "a serious and unacceptable breach of international law".

He said the EU is "remaining firm" adding: "It's not easy to negotiate our future relations under these threatening circumstances."

In Washington, senior Democrat Richard Neal reiterated the warning by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi that Congress will block a US trade deal with the UK if the Withdrawal Agreement and provisions related to Ireland are breached. Mr Neal is the chairman of the US House of Representatives' powerful Ways and Means Committee, which signs off on trade deals.

He said even if President Donald Trump wins re-election and seeks to strike a deal with the UK, it can be blocked for years.

He told RTÉ Radio One's Drivetime that the Democrats are likely to retain control of the House of Representatives after elections in November and "our position would be steadfast".

Criticism

Mr Johnson's government has sustained criticism from within the UK for its planned legislation which it acknowledges breaks international law, while arguing the breach is minor.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown joined Theresa May and John Major in condemning the legislation, describing it as "a huge act of self-harm". Mr Brown said: "You can't expect to have a decent negotiation with the European Union if you start by breaking a treaty that you signed yourself."

There is opposition to the bill among some Conservative MPs and Mr Johnson last night appealed to his party to support the legislation in a conference call with backbenchers. He told around 250 MPs that controversial clauses in the UK Internal Market Bill are "necessary to stop a foreign power from breaking up our country", and maintained there is still a good chance of getting a trade deal with the EU.

With senior Conservatives planning to amend the legislation, he was also said to have warned them against going "back to the miserable, squabbling days of last autumn".

His government heralded a new trade deal with Japan. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss claimed it will bring "new wins" for British businesses.

But the opposition Labour Party said it was important to put the deal in "perspective", with MP Emily Thornberry saying: "Trade with Japan represented 2.21pc of our global total last year."

She pointed out trade with the EU currently stands at 47pc and said "necessary as this agreement is, the government's overriding priority has to be securing the oven-ready deal that they promised us with Europe".

