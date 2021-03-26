Brussels and London move closer to deal on access to financial services market

Mairead McGuinness is the commissioner in charge of financial services

The UK and EU are set to sign a post-Brexit financial services deal “expeditiously”.

The two sides concluded talks on Friday on a memorandum of understanding, which was promised as part of last December’s Brexit trade deal.

The memorandum clears the way for a separate decision on whether UK banking rules are judged to be ‘equivalent’ to the bloc’s, allowing financial firms to sell products into the EU single market.

However, the EU’s financial services chief Mairead McGuinness said this week that she was in “no rush” to make an equivalence decision, and indicated it would not be wide-ranging.

“There won’t be a moment, as there was with the trade agreement, where we are sitting down and announcing a big package. I see it more on a case-by-case basis,” she said at an event this weeks.

The UK said in a statement on Friday that “formal steps” are needed before the memorandum can be signed, but that it “can be done expeditiously”.

The accord creates a joint “financial regulatory forum” to “facilitate dialogue on financial services issues”, the statement said.

The EU has similar talking shops in place with the US and other jurisdictions.

An early draft of the agreement seen by Bloomberg said the two sides should meet twice yearly for informal consultations on equivalence decisions and to share tax information and regulatory plans.

With Brexit, UK financial services firms lost their ‘passport’ to sell across the bloc.

Many have since moved staff and assets across to subsidiaries on the continent, including to new centres such as Dublin.

Consultancy firm EY said that 43pc of financial firms have moved or plan to move some UK operations or staff to Europe, with 7,600 Brexit-related job moves up to 1 March.

Dublin remains the most popular destination for staff relocations and new EU offices, with 36 firms moving here or planning to move, according to EY’s Financial Services Brexit Tracker.

Meanwhile, the EU has said it wants to find “swift, pragmatic solutions” to post-Brexit trade disruptions between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

After a meeting of EU and UK officials on Friday, the European Commission said the British government should consider “a comprehensive veterinary agreement” with the bloc to cut down on paperwork and physical checks on goods going to Northern Ireland.

The EU has launched legal action against the UK government for breaching the terms of the 2019 Brexit deal by unilaterally extending customs opt-outs on foods, parcels and pets going into Northern Ireland from mainland Britain.

The UK said the rules should be applied “in a proportionate and pragmatic way, capable of maintaining cross-community confidence” in Northern Ireland.

