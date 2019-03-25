British MPs vote to seize control of Brexit agenda from Theresa May

British MPs have dramatically seized control of the Brexit agenda from Theresa May - potentially paving the way for a "softer" deal that keeps the UK closer to Brussels.

British MPs have dramatically seized control of the Brexit agenda from Theresa May - potentially paving the way for a "softer" deal that keeps the UK closer to Brussels.

The House of Commons voted by 329 to 302 - a majority of 27 - for a cross-party amendment to enable MPs to stage a series of "indicative votes" on alternatives to the British Prime Minister's deal.

British MPs have also narrowly rejected a backbench amendment to allow the Commons to have a vote if the UK is seven days away from leaving the EU without a deal by 314 votes to 311, majority three.

The vote came as pro-EU ministers Richard Harrington and Alistair Burt announced they were quitting the Government.

Mr Harrington, a Business Minister, accused the the UK government of "playing roulette" with the lives and livelihoods of the people of Britain in its handling of Brexit.

The result is another humiliation for Mrs May, who earlier warned MPs not to "overturn the balance of our democratic institutions" which means the UK government normally controls business of the House of Commons.

She made clear she would not feel bound by the result of any indicative votes - which could include a "softer" Norway-style deal, or a second referendum.

"No Government could give a blank cheque to commit to an outcome without knowing what it is," she said.

"So I cannot commit the Government to delivering the outcome of any votes held by this House. But I do commit to engaging constructively with this process."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, responding to Theresa May's latest update to the House of Commons, said: "The government's approach to Brexit has now become a national embarrassment.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (Aaron Chown/PA)

"After two years of failure, broken promise after broken promise, the Prime Minister finally accepted the inevitable last week and voted to extend Article 50 and went to Brussels to negotiate.

"Last week's summit represented another negotiating failure for the Prime Minister - her proposals were rejected and new terms were imposed on her."

Mr Corbyn criticised last week's "wholly inappropriate" Downing Street speech by Mrs May, arguing she should not have tried to "pit the people against MPs".

He added: "In a climate of heightened emotions where MPs on all sides have received threats and intimidation, I hope the Prime Minister will further reflect and think again about making what I believe to be such dangerous and irresponsible statements.

"Every step of the way along this process the Government has refused to reach out, refused to listen and refused to find a consensus that can represent the views of the whole country, not just the Conservative Party."

Mrs May's deal is dead, Mr Corbyn continued, saying she must look for alternatives.

He said: "Given the Prime Minister admitted she does not have the numbers for her deal, will she accept today that her deal is dead and the House should not have its time wasted giving the same answer for a third time?"

Adding Labour would be supporting Tory MP Oliver Letwin's amendment, Mr Corbyn demanded Mrs May support plans for indicative votes.

He said: "Rather than trying to engineer a way to bring back the same twice-rejected deal, will the Prime Minister instead allow, rather than fight, plans for indicative votes?

"She cannot both accept her deal does not have the numbers and stand in the way of finding an alternative that may have the numbers."

But Mrs May would not be moved and refused to commit to respecting the result of any indicative votes.

To jeers from the opposition, she said: "I think it's important that nobody would want to support an option which contradicted the manifesto on which they stood for election to this House...

"MPs elected to this House at this time have a duty to respect the result of the referendum that took place in 2016 and attempts to stop that result being put into place or attempts to change the result of that referendum are not respecting the voters and not respecting our democracy."

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford said voters are "ashamed" of the UK Parliament, UK government and the "embarrassment that British politics has become" as he urged MPs to find a consensus.

He asked Mrs May to reject a no-deal Brexit, adding: "What is the point of all of us sitting in this chamber and voting on debates and the Prime Minister thinks she can ignore parliamentary sovereignty? What a disgrace - because if our votes don't count, then, frankly, we may as well just go home.

"If this Prime Minister is telling the people of Scotland that our votes don't count when we voted to Remain, we know what the answer is - and the day is coming that the people of Scotland will vote for independence and we will be an independent country in the European Union."

As Mrs May referred to the 2014 Scottish independence referendum, Mr Blackford shouted "give it a rest".

Mrs May went on: "He stands up here proclaiming the benefits of democracy and yet tells me to 'give it a rest' when I point out that the people of Scotland voted to remain part of the United Kingdom."

Mrs May said votes in the House of Commons do count, adding: "But so do the votes of 17.4 million people who voted to leave the European Union."

Tory former minister Sir John Redwood suggested indicative votes would be a "waste of time" as MPs have already rejected the options on offer.

Hilary Benn, Labour chairman of the Exiting the European Committee, told Mrs May to explain whether she intends to pursue a no-deal Brexit or apply for a longer extension if her deal is not approved this week.

Mrs May, in her reply, said: "As things stand, I do not believe there is support for bringing back a meaningful vote.

"But I also indicated I was continuing to talk to colleagues across this House and I would hope to be able to bring back a vote in this House that enables us to guarantee Brexit because the one way of guaranteeing Brexit is to abide by the decision that was taken last week and ensure we leave on May 22."

DUP Westminster leader Nigel Dodds criticised the "fundamental lack of preparation", adding the "Government's entirely responsible for that".

He said: "The Prime Minister has known for some considerable time, and so has the House, that 29th March was the target date, so why hasn't appropriate preparations been made? Why do we need another two weeks? What's going to happen in another two weeks that couldn't have happened up till now? This is a fundamental lack of preparation and the Government's entirely responsible for that, if that's the case.

"Because this is a new argument, I have to say Mr Speaker, this is an entirely new argument that we're hearing for the first time as to why we need extension."

He added: "Why is it that the Prime Minister ever agreed to this backstop in the first place, which is the thing that bedevils her agreement?"

On border checks, Mrs May replied: "The legal position is a different one in relation to the necessity to be able to have certain checks taking place and the EU has been clear that EU law would need to be applied in all of these circumstances."

DUP MP Sammy Wilson (East Antrim) said the Irish government has made it "quite clear" the premise of the Withdrawal Agreement is "based on a foundation of sand" as there will be "no checks along the Irish border, therefore no threat to peace in Northern Ireland".

He added: "When are you going to stop using Northern Ireland as an excuse and do you realise that the importance of this agreement to delivering Brexit, and also to the union of the United Kingdom, is such that we will not be used in a scare tactics to push this through?"

Mrs May, in her reply, said: "What I have genuinely being trying to achieve through everything that I have been doing is ensuring we respect the wishes of the people of Northern Ireland and we respect Northern Ireland's position within the United Kingdom.

"It is the case, as I say, that these remarks about the border have been made by, I think I'm right in saying, the Taoiseach and others previously, and then have been contradicted in turn by the European Commission in terms of what might be necessary."

Commons Speaker John Bercow has selected three amendments for consideration as MPs debate the latest Brexit next steps motion.

The amendments selected are:

- Amendment D, Labour's proposal which calls on the Government to provide parliamentary time to debate a range of Brexit options, including Labour's own plan, the Common Market 2.0 proposals, a customs union and a second referendum.

- Amendment A, the cross-party amendment put forward by Sir Oliver Letwin, Dominic Grieve and Hilary Benn and signed by 109 MPs from all parties, to allow Parliament to seize control of the agenda in the House of Commons on Wednesday to hold a series of indicative votes to establish whether there is a majority for any Brexit outcome.

- Amendment F, tabled by Labour former foreign secretary Dame Margaret Beckett, to require Parliament to be given an opportunity in the week before a mooted no-deal Brexit to vote on whether the Government should go ahead and take the UK out of the EU or seek a further extension to negotiations.

Press Association