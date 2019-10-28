British MPs reject Boris Johnson's request to hold early December election

The European Union agreed a three-month flexible Brexit delay on Monday but the British parliament rejected Prime Minister Boris Johnson's bid to end the political paralysis with a December 12 election.

Days before the United Kingdom was formally due to leave the EU on October 31, Brexit hangs in the balance, with British politicians still arguing over how, when or even if the divorce should take place at all.

Johnson, who vowed to deliver Brexit "do or die" on October 31, has repeatedly demanded an election to end what he casts as the nightmare of a deadlocked political system that is sapping trust in democracy by preventing any Brexit outcome at all.

But just hours after the 27 countries that will remain in the EU agreed to his reluctant request for a delay, Johnson's attempt to force a December 12 election secured only 299 votes in favour - short of the 424 that would have secured the required two-thirds majority. It was the third time he had failed to call an election.

Johnson's defeat means he is now likely to seek a different route to an election - by passing a law with a simple majority that bypasses the 2011 Fixed-term Parliaments Act.

To do so, he would need the support of opposition parties such as the Scottish National Party (SNP) and the Liberal Democrats, which have been pushing for a Dec. 9 election, along with a guarantee that Johnson will not resume debate on the divorce deal he has agreed with Brussels.

After almost four years of tortuous discussion about Brexit, the United Kingdom remains divided over a divorce that removes what was once considered to be one of the West's most stable democracies from the European project.

Asked if he would use the election to seek a mandate for his deal or if he would be seeking changes, Johnson said: "We have an excellent deal, a great deal for the whole of the UK, and we will be campaigning on the basis of that deal".

Earlier, Johnson confirmed to the European Union his formal acceptance of a Brexit delay but asked the bloc to make clear that there could be no further extension to the divorce beyond January 31.

"I have no discretion under the UK's European Union (Withdrawal) (No. 2) Act 2019, which was imposed on this government against its will, to do anything other than confirm the UK's formal agreement to this extension," Johnson said in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk.

"This unwanted prolongation of the UK's membership of the EU is damaging to our democracy," Johnson said, adding that he was urging EU member states to make clear there could be no further extension after Jan. 31.

Following a meeting of ambassadors, European Council president Donald Tusk said the EU27 would accept the UK's request for a Brexit "flextension" until January 31.

But Johnson said he shares the "blazing urgency" with many MPs to "get Brexit done".

"Of course I would rather get Brexit done, I share the blazing urgency of many colleagues across the House," the Prime Minister told MPs.

"Indeed last Tuesday we briefly allowed hope to bloom in our hearts when for the first time in three-and-a-half years Parliament voted for a deal to take this country out of the EU."

He said the current British parliament has "run its course" as he urged MPs to back a general election on December 12.

Opening the Commons debate, the British Prime Minister said the House was "incapable" of delivering on Brexit or anything else.

"Across the country there is a widespread view that this Parliament has run its course," he said.

"I simply do not believe that this House is capable of delivering on the priorities of the people, whether that means Brexit or anything else."

A 24-hour countdown process to formally approve the new date for divorce will now start, a spokesman for the bloc said.

"Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now confirmed the UK's agreement to the Brexit flextension in a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk. The EU27 written procedure to formalise the decision will be launched soon," said Tusk's spokesman Preben Amann.

Meanwhile, the Irish government has welcomed the decision to grant another Brexit extension and said the time should be used to make sure the Withdrawal Agreement between the UK and EU is ratified.

A spokesperson said the decision by the remaining 27 EU Member States "averts the risk of a disruptive ‘no deal’ Brexit".

He added: “The decision extends the deadline to the end of January, but allows for an earlier exit by the UK if ratification is completed quickly.

“We hope the extra time will be used to ensure that the Withdrawal Agreement agreed between UK and EU27 is ratified, enabling an orderly Brexit.”

