British army readies 3,500 troops and sets up underground bunker to prepare for no-deal exit

The British army has set up a command centre in an underground bunker as part of contingency plans for the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said it had committed to holding 3,500 troops at readiness to help the government with any disruption after a no-deal departure from the EU.

It is understood the underground command centre under the ministry in London will act as a base of operations to deal with requests for support from other departments as well as directing the troops.

It is the same operations centre which was used by the ministry as a base for the London 2012 Olympics response.

An MoD spokesman said: "We are always willing to support wider government planning for any scenario, and we have committed to holding 3,500 troops at readiness to aid contingency plans.

"We will consider any requests from other government departments if they feel defence capability could contribute to their no-deal planning."

The MoD said requests for support would be considered under the Military Aid to the Civil Authorities principles.

Under these rules the military can be authorised to provide aid when there is a definite need to act, the armed forces are being set clear tasks and other options including "mutual aid and commercial alternatives" have been discounted.

Irish Independent