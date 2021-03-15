Britain gave EU ‘no alternative’ to legal action over NI protocol, says Coveney

No alternative: Simon Coveney said the EU and UK need to solve problems together. Photo: Justin Farrelly.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the UK gave the EU “no alternative” but to launch legal action over the Northern Ireland protocol.

He said on Twitter that the two sides “need to get back to UK/EU cooperation and focus on “solving problems together”.

On Monday, the EU launched infringement proceedings against the UK for breaching the protocol, which is part of the 2019 Brexit deal.

The British government's unilateral decision to extend grace periods on parcels and food exports to Northern Ireland undermines trust and was a "bad message" to send, an EU official said.

"We’re being firm. What we see is the UK violating its international obligations for a second time in six months on the same issue.”

In a letter of formal notice sent on Monday, the EU says the UK breached article 5 of the 2019 Brexit withdrawal agreement, which says both sides shall apply the deal “in full mutual respect and good faith”.

Unilateral decisions and international law violations by the UK defeat its very purpose and undermine trust between us.

In a separate letter, Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic wrote to UK cabinet office minister David Frost requesting talks this month to try to reach a solution.

“The EU and the UK agreed the Protocol together. We are also bound to implement it together. Unilateral decisions and international law violations by the UK defeat its very purpose and undermine trust between us,” said Mr Sefcovic.

“I do hope that through the collaborative, pragmatic and constructive spirit that has prevailed in our work so far on implementing the Withdrawal Agreement, we can solve these issues.”

Last week, the UK said it would extend grace periods for animal, food and plant exports going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland until October.

Since January, temporary opt-outs on documentation and physical checks had been allowed for food going to supermarkets in Northern Ireland, as well as for parcels. Those opt-outs were due to end from 1 April.

“What we saw the last week is rather serious because it is the UK telling UK stakeholders not to apply certain rules for an open-ended period of time,” the EU official said. “We take this very seriously.”

The EU is also demanding the UK set out a ‘roadmap’ for how it will apply the protocol in full.

Separately, it said there were informal discussions about an EU-UK veterinary agreement that would see the UK continue to apply EU health and safety standards to avoid more onerous checks in future.

EU infringement proceedings often take years to come to court. The bloc hopes to resolve the protocol issues via specialised committees set up under the 2019 Brexit deal.

Separately, EU parliamentarians have delayed their vote on the 2020 EU-UK trade deal, which EU officials say could have given them more leverage in their discussions with the UK.

Online Editors