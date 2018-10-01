British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt compared the EU to the Soviet Union as he warned Brussels: You cannot keep us prisoner.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt compared the EU to the Soviet Union as he warned Brussels: You cannot keep us prisoner.

Britain cannot be kept 'prisoner' by the EU, declares UK minister

Mr Hunt launched an extraordinary attack on the EU in a conference speech which invoked Margaret Thatcher and Winston Churchill and which will inevitably spark speculation of a leadership bid.

It came as UK Prime Minister Theresa May and ex-foreign secretary Boris Johnson were at loggerheads over the Government's approach to Brexit negotiations as Mrs May repeatedly failed to rule out making changes to her Chequers plan to secure a deal with the EU.

Mr Johnson labelled Chequers "preposterous" as he accused Mrs May of not being a true Brexit believer, prompting her to hit back as she said: "I do believe in Brexit."

But Mr Hunt seized the spotlight yesterday as he savaged the EU and likened the bloc to a prison in a speech which prompted a standing ovation from Tory activists.

He said: "At the moment you seem to think the way to keep the club together is to punish a member who leaves.

"Not just with economic disruption. But even by breaking up the United Kingdom with a border down the Irish Sea.

"What happened to the confidence and ideals of the European dream?

"The EU was set up to protect freedom. It was the Soviet Union that stopped people leaving.

"The lesson from history is clear: if you turn the EU club into a prison, the desire to get out won't diminish it will grow, and we won't be the only prisoner that will want to escape."

Mr Hunt, who spoke of the Churchill bust in his office and called for Cabinet unity on Brexit, then channelled Mrs Thatcher as he said: "If the only way to deal with the UK leaving is to try to force its break up, as someone much more distinguished than me once said, the answer is 'No, No, No'."

It came after Mrs May was asked more than five times if she was prepared to compromise on her Chequers blueprint but she repeatedly refused to answer, saying she was waiting for the EU to set its concerns about her plan.

Asked if she was prepared to make substantial changes to her Brexit strategy, she told the BBC: "What I have said to the European Union is very clear.

"They have said they have some concerns with the proposals we have put together, let's hear what those detailed concerns are.

"But what I am clear is that what we have put forward is in the national interest and we did it because what the European Union was offering us was unacceptable."

Mr Johnson used an eve of conference intervention to attack Mrs May's Brexit credentials.

He said: "Unlike the prime minister, I campaigned for Brexit.

"Unlike the prime minister, I fought for this, I believe in it, I think it's the right thing for our country and I think that what is happening now is, alas, not what people were promised in 2016."

Irish Independent