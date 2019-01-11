Brexit won't affect grants for Irish students starting in UK colleges next year

Brexit will not affect the grants for Irish students starting in UK colleges next September or for UK students in the Republic, it was confirmed today.

Students from Britain and Northern Ireland in colleges in the Republic will also continue to pay the same fees as Irish students.

The grant and fees arrangements will continue for the duration of their studies.

Education Minister Joe McHugh and junior minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor, who has responsibility for higher education, made the announcement.

It means that eligible Irish and EU nationals wishing to enrol on approved courses in the UK for the 2019/20 academic year, will be able to avail of student grants awarded by SUSI .

Eligible UK students who enrol in a third-level college in the Republic for the 2019/20 will also be recognised for the “free fees” scheme, through which students currently pay €3,000 a year.

The position will be reviewed in advance of the 2020/2021 academic year, the ministers said .

It is expected that existing fee arrangements for Irish students in the UK – where they are treated as domestic students – will also continue, and confirmation is awaited from the UK Government.

Mr McHugh said he wanted to announce the decision now to provide certainty for prospective students applying to the CAO, which has a February 1 deadline.

He said he was continuing to work closely with Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney to bring longer term clarity for both Irish students wishing to study in the UK and UK nationals wishing to take up studies in Ireland.

“It is vital that both Ireland and the UK continue to build on the strong and valuable co-operation which currently exists,” he said.

Online Editors