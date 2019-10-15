Brexit will lead to price increases on food and drink, Irish consumers believe

MOST people expect Brexit to lead to price rises for food and drink, a survey has found.

Huge numbers also expect economic decline here when Britain leaves the EU, according to the iReach survey.

It comes after the Central Bank warned last week that the price of bread and dairy goods could rise sharply and some brands could disappear from the shelves if there was a hard Brexit.

The iReach survey found that 62pc of respondents expect the price of food and drink to rise as a result of Brexit.

Half of those who responded to the survey are worried about the Brexit process and the outcome of it.

Some four out of 10 people told researchers that Brexit was getting on their nerves.

A big chunk of the 1,000 people interviewed expect the economy to be hit due to the withdrawal of Britain from the trading bloc.

A minority expect more foreign companies to set up here, with around a quarter of those surveyed saying they see English companies returning to the UK.

All of this leads around a quarter of respondents to see rents rising.

A majority of people in the Republic expect Brexit to lead to economic decline in the North, with almost half expecting an increase in food and drink prices across the Border.

Some 45pc expect an increase in violence and crime.

Almost half, at 47pc, of those interviewed would be in favour of a united Ireland.

The Economic and Social Research Institute has said the Government should consider a supplementary Budget in the New Year as a response to Brexit.

Independent.ie last week revealed that a secret Government memo has starkly warned of "conflict at sea" and "blockades" in Irish waters in the immediate aftermath of a no-deal Brexit. Cabinet ministers were given the dire warning as part of a confidential briefing from Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

The memorandum outlined how disruption at Dublin Port could undermine public confidence in the security of food and medicine supplies in Ireland, and lead to panic buying among consumers.

This would in turn deplete the stockpiles that have been built up by supermarkets and pharmaceutical companies in recent months.

Last week the Central Bank warned of price hikes and grocery shortages due to Brexit.

Online Editors