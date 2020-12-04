Brexit trade talks put on hold amid ‘significant’ disagreements between EU and UK

BREXIT trade talks were put on hold on Friday night amid “significant” disagreements between the EU and UK.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak on Saturday as time runs out to reach a trade deal.

The EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said: “After one week of intense negotiations in London, together with David Frost, we agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries.”

He said they agreed to pause the talks to brief each side.

Mr Barnier said Ms von der Leyen and Mr Johnson will “discuss the state of play” on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier, Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that Mr Barnier needed to be given space to conclude Brexit trade talks which are coming to a crunch point this weekend.

He made the remarks amid reports that France and a handful of other member states have told the EU’s negotiator not to concede too much to the UK to secure a deal. There are just 27 days until the end of the Brexit transition period which will lead to massive economic disruption if an agreement isn’t struck on trade within days.

The main sticking point in recent days has revolved around fishing rights for EU countries in British waters post-Brexit.

Another key EU demand has been on the so-called ‘level playing field’ aimed at preventing the UK offering unfair competition on state subsidies. Mr Martin did not reference specific member states in his remarks but he said: “Some countries are putting pressure on, wanting to seek additional information, but we are the 27 member states and we are negotiating collectively.

“We’ve appointed a negotiating team. We’ve got to allow them the space now to conclude these talks, and hopefully... achieve an agreement.”

A pessimistic note was sounded by Downing Street on Friday night. A spokesperson for British PM Mr Johnson said the talks are at a “very difficult point”.

There had been hope during the week that the prospect of a deal was on the horizon but progress appeared to stall on Thursday.

The Press Association reported that a senior UK government source claimed Brussels was calling for fresh concessions at the 11th hour and that the prospect of an agreement was “receding”.

Mr Johnson’s spokesperson said: “What is certain is we will not be able to agree a deal that doesn’t respect our fundamental principles on sovereignty, fishing and control.

“Our negotiating team is working extremely hard in order to bridge the gaps that remain.”

In Brussels, European Council president Charles Michel said: “We will see what happens in the next few days, but the end of December is the end of December... we need further clarity as soon as possible.”

Mr Martin told reporters that “intensive talks” have been taking place between both sides. He added: “My understanding is that will continue over the weekend, and that there will be further engagement.”

The Taoiseach said: “I fervently hope that there will be an agreement.

He added: “I have faith and I have trust in the European Union negotiating team in Michel Barnier and President Ursula von der Leyen of the Commission.”

