Brexit trade deal to get the go-ahead but North remains a concern 

Head of the UK relations task force Michel Barnier and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the debate on the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement. Photo: Olivier Hoslet / Pool via AP

MEPs were set to approve the Brexit trade deal on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding an end-of-month cliff edge.

But in a resolution accompanying the vote, they threaten to impose tariffs if the UK fails to implement the deal, citing concerns on Northern Ireland, fisheries and work visas.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the deal, signed on Christmas Eve, had “real teeth” and that the EU “would not hesitate” to use remedial measures against the UK if necessary.

"We do not want to have to use these tools but we will not hesitate to use them if necessary,” she said during a debate with MEPs ahead of the vote.

The EU-UK deal allows either side to suspend market access in case of serious breaches of the 2019 withdrawal agreement – including the Northern Ireland protocol – or the trade accord.

MEPs had delayed their vote on it after the UK unilaterally extended customs opt-outs on food imports to Northern Ireland. But they agreed to press ahead after progress was made in talks between EU and British envoys last week.

Ms Von der Leyen said there was “a new, constructive dynamic” in talks with the UK on resolving the issues with the protocol.

German MEP Bernd Lange, who chairs the parliament’s international trade committee, urged UK premier Boris Johnson to "stop fanning the flames and encouraging the conflict”.

They call Brexit a “historic mistake” and raise implementation issues in a number of other areas, including fisheries, visas and foreign affairs.

France’s Europe minister Clément Beaune threatened “retaliatory measures” on Tuesday, complaining about a loss of access to UK fishing waters.

Five eastern European countries are also fighting back against visa restrictions on healthcare and seasonal workers in the UK.

And the EU is still furious that its ambassador to the UK has not been given full diplomatic status.

The Commission’s Brexit pointman, Maros Sefcovic, has promised to raise the issues at future EU-UK meetings.

Christophe Hansen, the Luxembourgish MEP who co-authored Parliament’s resolution, said the UK should “not mistakenly take this for a blank cheque or a vote of blind confidence” but as an “insurance policy” against future breaches of the deal.

The results of the vote were due to be announced on Wednesday morning. It will then have to be rubber-stamped by EU governments before coming into force.