Brexit trade deal: From the Taoiseach to Michel Barnier – what they said

A BREXIT trade deal has finally been agreed between the UK and the EU. Here’s what some of Ireland's and Europe’s politicians had to say following the announcement.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney posted on Twitter: “Deal Done! 4yrs work to protect #Ireland & #EU through #Brexit. Certainty at last; No return to hard border; The GFA & Peace Process is protected; The single market is safe & #Irelands place in it; No tariffs or quotas on trade; A fresh start for U.K. relations.”

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the Scottish National Party, wrote: “Before the spin starts, it’s worth remembering that Brexit is happening against Scotland’s will. And there is no deal that will ever make up for what Brexit takes away from us. It’s time to chart our own future as an independent, European nation.”

Charles Michel, president of the EU Council, posted: “The announcement of an agreement at negotiators’ level on the future relationship is a major step forward! Now is the time for the @EUCouncil & the @Europarl_EN to analyse it, before they give their green lights. #EU27 unity has been and will remain key.”

Neale Richmond, TD for Dublin Rathdown and Fine Gael’s spokesperson on European Affairs, said: “Merci @MichelBarnier, Ireland and Europe will forever be in your debt. Our #Brexit negotiator.”

Michael Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said: “The clock is no longer ticking. After 4.5 years of collective effort and #EU unity: To preserve peace on the island of Ireland. To protect citizens and the Single Market. To build a new partnership with the UK. Thank you all.”

Eric Mamer, the chief spokesman for European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, wrote: “It’s been quite a journey. But it is now time for new beginnings with old friends. Learn everything there is to know about the Trade and Cooperation Agreement. Time to leave #Brexit behind. The future is made in Europe.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “#Brexit deal is very welcome after four long years of negotiations. Thanks to @vonderleyen & @MichelBarnier & team. While we will miss the UK from the European Union, the fact that a deal is now in place means we can focus on how we manage good relationship in the years ahead.”

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron, who called the referendum on Brexit, said: “It's good to end a difficult year with some positive news. Trade deal is very welcome – and a vital step in building a new relationship with the EU as friends, neighbours and partners. Many congratulations to the UK negotiating team.”

Justice Minister Helen McEntee, who previously served as Minister of State for European Affairs, said: “Thank you @MichelBarnier& all your team. This would not have happened without your sheer determination & commitment to protect the EU, to preserve peace on our island & to maintain the EU/UK relationship.”

Nigel Farage, leader of the UK’s Brexit Party, said: “The deal is not perfect but it is a big moment. This victory is a tribute to the ordinary men and women who stood up against the Westminster establishment – and won. There is no going back.”

