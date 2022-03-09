Brexit threatens all-island services, says InterTrade Ireland chief

Firms providing services north and south of the border could soon face trading, data transfer and hiring difficulties as a result of Brexit, the head of InterTrade Ireland has said.

Margaret Hearty, chief executive of the all-island trade promotion body, said the effects of Brexit have not yet loomed fully into view for the services sector.

She said the ongoing row over the Northern Ireland protocol to the 2019 Brexit deal was also causing uncertainty and “having a dampening effect on investment”.

Services were not included in the protocol – which effectively keeps the North in the EU single market for goods – or the 2020 EU-UK trade deal.

“Removal of Northern Ireland from the EU single market for services is also having an impact on firms with an all-island outlook or aspirations,” she told a hearing at the Oireachtas joint enterprise committee today.

“Many firms are still continuing to work through the impacts on services delivery, and it is likely that further challenges will arise in a number of areas for services firms in the coming months and years.

“These challenges will likely be centred on areas of market access, data sharing and skills.”

Ireland’s service exports north of the border make up just 1pc of Ireland's total service exports, and are concentrated in the computing and business sectors.

But Ireland is the destination for 17pc of Northern Irish services outflows, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Barriers to trade or hiring could come into play if the London or Brussels change their rules on data privacy or professional qualifications in future.

Irish firms could face an extra €1bn in costs if the UK moves away from EU privacy norms, the Data Protection Commissioner has estimated.

Such a move could lead the EU to suspend a four-year data adequacy agreement with the UK agreed last year, putting healthcare, financial services firms and media companies most at risk, according to a recent report by the Seanad Brexit committee.

Meanwhile, an official at the Department of Enterprise has warned food and agriculture firms to prepare for the introduction of new veterinary checks in the UK this summer.

The controls have been delayed until the row over the protocol is resolved.

Anne Coleman-Dunne told the joint enterprise committee hearing that the delay was a “temporary reprieve” and that the full impact of Brexit on Irish exports has “not truly been felt”.

Central Statistic Office figures show that Irish goods exports to Great Britain rose 17pc in 2021, driven largely by rising chemicals exports. Goods imports from Great Britain are down by 13pc on 2020 levels, largely driven by a fall in agri-food trade.



