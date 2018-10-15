The Brexit talks have run into a "significant problem" over the fraught issue of the Northern Ireland border, government sources have said.

Brexit talks: Simon Coveney 'frustrated and disappointed' as he calls on Theresa May to honour 'backstop' commitments

Negotiations are on a knife-edge after a hastily-arranged meeting on Sunday between EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier and UK Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab broke up without a breakthrough.

Discussions were said to have broken down after EU negotiators demanded a "backstop to the backstop" to prevent a return of a "hard border" between Northern Ireland and the Republic.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has proposed the backstop - which would effectively keep Northern Ireland in the single market while a permanent solution is found - should apply to the whole of the UK.

Planning ahead for Brexit: Tánaiste Simon Coveney

However it is understood the EU is insisting it should be backed up by the original Northern Ireland-only backstop as it first proposed.

That could lead to customs checks on goods travelling between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK - effectively imposing a "border in the Irish Sea" - something Mrs May has said is unacceptable.

The impasse threatens to throw into disarray carefully choreographed plans which would have seen EU leaders meeting in Brussels on Wednesday give the green light to a special summit in November to finalise the terms of the UK's withdrawal from the bloc.

Following Sunday's meeting in Brussels, Mr Barnier said that, despite "intense efforts", there had been a failure to reach agreement on the border issue.

The UK government said there were still "unresolved issues" relating to the backstop but that it remained committed to making progress at the European Council meeting.

But with Mrs May under siege from Tory Eurosceptics and her DUP parliamentary allies, her room for manoeuvre is severely restricted.

Writing in the Daily Telegraph, the DUP's Westminster leader, Nigel Dodds, said: "One part of the UK cannot be left behind, bound to rules set in Brussels. The constitutional and economic consequences of such an approach would be catastrophic in the long run."

Arriving in Brussels for an EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Tanaiste Simon Coveney said Dublin and the EU simply wanted Theresa May to follow through with backstop agreements already made in March and December.

He told reporters "a backstop can't be time-limited", adding: "The backstop will be there unless and until something else is agreed, but unless you have something to replace it well then the backstop needs to be there as an insurance mechanism.

"That is all we are asking for, that's all the Michel Barnier taskforce is also looking for now in terms of legal text."

For British Labour, Sir Keir Starmer said the UK government must now publish details of its revised proposals for the Irish border.

"At the moment we don't even know what the proposal is that everybody has fallen out about over the weekend," the shadow Brexit secretary told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.

"That needs to be looked at and scrutinised in Parliament."

Ireland's ambassador to the UK, Adrian O'Neill, said events in Brussels were a "setback" and could increase the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

He told BBC Radio 4's Westminster Hour: "Time is running out, there is no doubt about that. In all member states, preparation for all eventualities are ramping up quite significantly."

Meanwhile, DUP leader Arlene Foster is meeting Leo Varadkar for a private dinner in Dublin this evening.

It is understood she will stress a desire for a strong relationship between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to continue post-Brexit.

She will tell Mr Varadkar that she wants to see a deal that works for both jurisdictions.

It is understood Mrs Foster will seek to strike a conciliatory tone with Mr Varadkar after a year that has seen relations between the pair fray over Brexit.

On her visit to Dublin, Mrs Foster will also meet Micheal Martin, the leader of main opposition party Fianna Fail.

She also will meet a leading cardiologist to discuss a cross-border heart service that treats children from both sides of the border and visit St Patrick's Church of Ireland cathedral.

