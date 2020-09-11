Brexit talks on brink of collapse as EU threatens legal action

Brexit talks between Britain and the EU are on the brink of collapse because of London's intransigence over the Internal Market Bill.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has rejected a demand from the European Union that Britain not go forward with legislation that will "disapply" the Northern Ireland Protocol, a key part of the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated nearly a year ago.

Meanwhile, the EU is threatening legal action to block the British move - with additional pressure on the Tories from Democrats in the US.

It has imposed a deadline for withdrawal of the Internal Markets Bill by the end of the month, calling the matter "extremely serious". There has been no public comment from EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier, but the talks on Britain's future relationship with the EU have effectively cooled.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin repeated yesterday that he was not optimistic a UK-EU trade deal would be reached - raising the prospect of high tariffs on exports to our nearest neighbour.

EC vice president Maros Sefcovic flew to London for emergency talks yesterday and demanded the UK withdraw its internal market legislation, which it has openly admitted breaches international law.

"I explained to vice president Sefcovic that we could not and would not do that," said Britain's chief Brexit minister Michael Gove.

He added: "We've been absolutely serious about the implementation of the protocol.

"But we have to make sure that it is implemented in a way that respects the fact that Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom, part of our customs territory, and it is British ministers in Westminster who are responsible for the good governance of Northern Ireland."

But Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said: "The British government has breached an international commitment and they need to get back in line.

"I hear commentary coming from London from some who are looking to break international law, and at the same time say that they're concerned to protect peace on the island of Ireland and to me that's absolutely absurd.

"It's also dangerous," she said.

"We need to ratchet up pressure now on Boris Johnson and his administration, and make it very clear to him that obeying international law is the only way forward. If he insists on breaking the law and his word, then there would be consequences."

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was incredulous, asking how the UK could walk away from an international agreement. "How do you do that?" she asked.

"Their self-determination is up to them. Our trade relations are up to us."

Mr Sefcovic warned in London that the bill would be a "serious violation of the Withdrawal Agreement". "By putting forward this bill, the UK has seriously damaged trust.

"It is now up to the UK government to re-establish that trust," the troubleshooter said in a statement.

He said Brussels was prepared to take legal action if necessary, with Ireland liaising with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

"The Withdrawal Agreement contains a number of mechanisms and legal remedies to address violations of the legal obligations - which the European Union will not be shy in using," Mr Sefcovic said.

Sources in Dublin said the Government was making representations in Brussels and was allowing the EU to bring its weight to bear.

But with €1bn in weekly exports to Britain, there are now fears the UK may be determined to crash out without a deal which will put sales and thousands of jobs here at risk from the start of next year.

Officials say they are satisfied with the EU response, making it clear that if Britain persists with its bill it would demolish any goodwill to reach a trade agreement.

Persistence by the prime minister "would fundamentally undermine the Withdrawal Agreement and seriously damage trust we have in our British partners", said Danuta Hübner, the EU parliament's chief official overseeing the implementation of the EU-UK deal.

The Internal Markets Bill is, meanwhile, to be introduced on the floor of the House of Commons and will be watched closely, with the Irish Government monitoring levels of unease within the Conservative Party at the proposed action.

