Brexit talks could go past January 1, EU source says

EU sources say Brexit talks could go on beyond January 1st. The EU says the UK is not moving enough on fisheries to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal.

EU lead negotiator Michel Barnier floated the idea of negotiations going beyond 1 January when he spoke to the bloc’s 27 ambassadors on Tuesday evening.

“Differences on fisheries remain difficult to bridge,” said one EU diplomat. "Unfortunately, the UK is not moving enough yet to clinch a fair deal on fisheries.“

The diplomat added: "The EU will not close its door to the UK and remains ready to negotiate even beyond the 1st of January.“

France, Belgium and other EU members with Atlantic and North Sea coasts are resisting a new proposal to give up more of their access to the UK’s fishing waters.

At the weekend, as part of talks on a post-Brexit trade deal, the UK suggested it should claw back 35pc of the value of the EU’s €650m annual catch from 1 January.

The move would be phased in over five years, the UK suggested – a shorter time span than the EU’s preferred 8-10 years.

It’s down from London’s initial insistence on getting back 60-80pc of the EU’s catch, but well over the 15-25pc proposed by the EU over the last few months.

The EU also wants to be able to impose new tariffs or close off sections of its market to the UK if it breaches the rules.

But EU coastal states that rely on UK waters for their fisheries are not satisfied with the offer.

One EU diplomat said they were still looking for “a status quo” on fish quotas and access to British waters.

EU coastal states – which include Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Spain, Germany and Sweden – depend heavily on fisheries in British waters; up to 40pc in Belgium’s case and up to 60pc for some Irish fish stocks.

The other main issue – a ‘level playing field’ in product standards and state aid – also remains to be solved. There, the UK has accepted the principle of EU retaliation but not how specific measures should be agreed.

The clock is running down to a final deadline on 31 December, after several interim deadlines were missed.

It’s now certain that the European Parliament won’t have time to ratify a deal.

Even if an agreement is reached between Christmas and New Year, the EU and UK could still face an accidental ‘no deal’ period in January, as time will have run out to cobble together a legal proposal to apply the deal provisionally.

The EU has published contingency plans to keep air travel, freight transport and fisheries moving in the event of no deal, but says it will only grant access to its market if the UK does the same.

Talks are continuing this week in Brussels, although “infrequently”, according to one source involved in the discussions.

