Brexit talks cancelled as UK 'prepares to seek extension'

A general view of an empty Westminster bridge in Westminster as the number of coronavirus cases grow around the world. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Detailed Brexit trade negotiations planned for this week were cancelled yesterday, as government sources indicated the UK is now preparing to seek a mutually agreed extension to the Brexit negotiations in the coming weeks.

As the coronavirus crisis deepened, senior Whitehall sources also confirmed that civil servants who had been working on the Brexit no-deal preparations were now being redeployed on to coronavirus crisis management.

Although a final decision has yet to be made, it is now understood that the government now accepts it will need to seek an extension before the June deadline.

Last weekend, senior officials were adamant that the government remained resolved not to allow coronavirus to blow the talks off course. However, the sheer speed of developments has forced the rethink on both sides.

In Brussels, EU diplomats met in person last Friday to discuss changes to a draft text presented by Michel Barnier, the EU chief negotiator, but have now resorted to discussions via email, which are much slower.

Negotiators do not rule out the possibility of a basic deal by December 31, but sources said it was accepted that business would now be in no state to implement disruptive new arrangements on January 1.

Under the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement, the UK can request an extension of up to two years.

Irish Independent