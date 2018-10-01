Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab: we will not accept two UK customs regimes

Prime Minister Theresa May's government will not accept two different customs regimes in the United Kingdom after Brexit so the European Union needs to show less dry legalism in talks on Northern Ireland, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said.

Prime Minister Theresa May's government will not accept two different customs regimes in the United Kingdom after Brexit so the European Union needs to show less dry legalism in talks on Northern Ireland, Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab said.

"What we're not going to do is see the United Kingdom carved up into two separate customs regimes... that is just not on the table. Frankly, I think it's outrageous even to contemplate it," Raab told Sky News.

"We need to see a bit less dry legalism and dry dogmatism and a bit more of the flexibility that we have demonstrated in our white paper," Raab added.

Meanwhile, Britain's trade minister Liam Fox said European companies face potential tariffs of as much as £14bn a year if the Britain and the European Union fail to reach a trade agreement.

"If we got no agreement with the European Union that would be very harmful to European trade too. European businesses would have to pay tariffs to access the UK's market, possibly to the tune of as much as 14 billion pounds a year," Fox told BBC TV.

"That is quite a big business tax to apply to European businesses. It is everyone's interest that we reach an agreement and do it as quickly as possible."

More to follow...

Reuters