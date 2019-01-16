British Prime Minister Theresa May is preparing to face a motion of confidence in her government this evening.

Brexit latest: Theresa May prepares to face motion of confidence in House of Commons

The UK Prime Minister, who is expected to win the vote with the backing of DUP MPs, earlier refused to rule out extending Article 50 after her Brexit deal was crushed by MPs on Tuesday evening.

Mrs May did rule out revoking Article 50 but she did not do the same when asked about the prospect of asking the EU for extra time to negotiate beyond March 29.

The UK Prime Minister’s comments appeared to put her at odds with Andrea Leadsom, the House of Commons Leader, who earlier on Wednesday said the UK government “won't be delaying Article 50”.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled the motion of no confidence in an attempt to force a general election after May's Brexit deal suffered a heavy defeat in parliament on Tuesday.

The Labour leader opened the debate on his motion of no confidence earlier today in the government by attacking May for presiding over "the largest defeat in the history of our democracy".

Mr Corbyn said: "Last week they lost a vote on the Finance bill, that's what called supply. Yesterday they lost by the biggest margin ever, that's what's regarded as confidence.

"By any convention of this House, by any precedence, loss of both confidence and supply should mean they do the right thing and resign."

With the clock ticking down to March 29, the date set in law for Brexit, the United Kingdom is now in the deepest political crisis in half a century as it grapples with how, or even whether, to exit the European project it joined in 1973.

