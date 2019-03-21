European Union leaders are set to offer to delay Brexit until May 22 at the latest -- but only if UK Prime Minister Theresa May can turn around massive parliamentary opposition and win MPs backing next week for her withdrawal plan.

Brexit latest: European Union discuss offer to delay until May 22 - five weeks shorter than May's request

Leaders expect to have to meet her again to decide whether to give her a much longer extension -- or pull the plug and let Britain lurch out of the EU without a legal safety net at midnight next Friday at 11pm London time on March 29.

"The European Union commits to agreeing, before March 29 2019, to an extension until May 22, provided the Withdrawal Agreement is approved by the House of Commons next week," read a draft agreement seen by Reuters as EU leaders met in Brussels.

It explained that, while May had sought a June 30 deadline to give time to tie up legislation on withdrawal, Britain's refusal to take part in elections to the EU parliament from May 23 to 26 meant that the country must be out of the bloc before.

But the draft, which leaders were debating after May had left the summit room, made no mention of what will happen if she fails to win over parliament at the third attempt -- beyond saying states should be ready for "all possible outcomes".

That is code for the choice they may well face as the clock runs down next week between swallowing another year or two of uncertainty over the fate of Europe's second-ranked economy, or putting an end to the debacle and triggering a major upheaval in trade and foreign relations that would damage the continent.

If the UK parliament fails to approve the withdrawal agreement, there will be another leaders summit by the end of next week.

Then they will be assessing grim options including an immediate departure without a deal.

The other option is a much longer delay, but that would require fundamental change in London's position - including a general election or a second referendum.

May spoke with the other 27 national leaders for over an hour at the start of the Brussels talks -- longer than most of her previous presentations on Brexit as Europe and financial markets brace for a dramatic week of 11th-hour negotiations.

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with the media as she arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, March 21, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May is trying to persuade European Union leaders to delay Brexit by up to three months, just eight days before Britain is scheduled to leave the bloc. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Earlier, the Taoiseach insisted that the UK has the power at all times to avoid a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

Arriving in Brussels for a crucial EU leaders’ summit eight days from the Brexit deadline of March 29, the Taoiseach repeated that Ireland favours “a short extension of that deadline.”

He said he believed the EU leaders may be open to such an extension – but the UK must explain how it planned to use the extra time.

The Taoiseach would not comment on reports that France, Spain and Belgium are not entirely convinced on the case for a deadline extension.

But Mr Varadkar said that if the UK does end up leaving the EU without an exit deal – it will be entirely by their own choice.

“We all need to bear in mind that nobody wants a no-deal here. But no-deal, if it happens, will be a British choice,” he emphasised.

The Taoiseach said it was the UK who chose Brexit in the first place and it was they who fixed the March 29 deadline.

They needed nobody’s permission to revoke the Article 50 exit process – and resume EU membership right up to the deadline, he stressed.

Mr Varadkar attended a preparatory summit meeting with eight other heads of government belonging to the European People’s Party before the full EU summit.

He was also due to meet with the Dutch Prime Minister and the leaders of the Nordic and Baltic states. He repeated his view that Ireland must support “a short extension” for the UK.

“I think we all appreciate that the situation in London is somewhat chaotic at the moment. For that reason I think we need to cut the entire British establishment a little bit of slack on this,” the Taoiseach told reporters.

But Mr Varadkar said he believed if the UK stayed in the EU beyond late May, when European Parliament elections are due, then they must also hold those elections – in spite of their plans to ultimately leave.

“This isn’t a decision for us to make. The Treaties say that European citizens have a right to elect MEPs to the European Parliament. If the UK remains a member, they have to have elections to the European Parliament,” he added.

Mr Varadkar said the only way to prevent European elections in the UK was for them to leave in good time – or at the limit – the Treaties would have to be changed.

“We all know how complicated that is. It would even require a referendum in Ireland,” he said.

Speaking at the summit, British Prime Minister Theresa May said a "short extension" of Article 50 would "give parliament the time to make a final choice that delivers on the result of the referendum".

She said the delay is "a matter of personal regret to me".

"What is important is that parliament delivers on the result of the referendum and that we deliver Brexit for the British people. I sincerely hope we can do that with a deal."

With just eight days before the UK is due to leave the EU, Mrs May will make the case for extending the Article 50 withdrawal process to June 30 at the Brussels summit.

"I am still working on ensuring that parliament can agree a deal so that we can leave in an orderly way," she said.

"What matters is that we deliver on the vote of British people."

"What matters is that we recognise that Brexit is the decision of the British people. We need to deliver on that. We're nearly three years on from the original vote."

"It is now the time for parliament to decide. A short extension gives us such opportunity to decide to leave the European Union to deliver on that result of that referendum. And I sincerely hopes that will be with a negotiated deal."

