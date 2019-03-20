Brexit latest: Donald Tusk believes short extension may be possible if divorce deal backed

President of the EU Council Donald Tusk has said that he believes a short extension may be possible if the House of Commons backs the Brexit divorce deal next week.

President of the EU Council Donald Tusk has said that he believes a short extension may be possible if the House of Commons backs the Brexit divorce deal next week.

Speaking after consultations with EU leaders Mr Tusk says the question of the duration of the extension remains open, and said leaders will discuss it tomorrow.

A June 30 extension creates legal and political questions, he said.

The EU will retain its patience and will not give up until the last minute to find a solution he said.

He did not rule out an emergency summit next week but said he did not think one was necessary as things stand.

British Prime Minister Theresa May earlier told the House of Commons that she had written to Donald Tusk to request an extension to the Article 50 Brexit negotiations to June 30.

European leaders, including Tánaiste Simon Coveney, last night ramped up pressure on Mrs May to come up with a “detailed plan of action” on how the UK can end the Brexit turmoil that has paralysed Westminster.

The EU has repeatedly insisted it does not want to see the UK leave without a deal, but Mr Coveney warned: “People would be very foolish to assume this is some kind of political game and that an extension will automatically be facilitated.” Another senior Government source said “there is growing frustration in Europe across the EU capitals, nobody wants another year of this”.

The Taoiseach's spokesman said: "The Government will consider recent developments including the Prime Ministers’s letter at its Cabinet meeting this afternoon."

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said Mrs May is pursuing a “dangerous” strategy which has heightened the risk of a crash out Brexit.

“I think it will embolden the hardline Brexiteers in the ERG to simply say hold out and we will have a no deal Brexit,” he said.

While concerning for various reasons including the EU elections in May and the next EU budget Mr Howlin said that a long term extension would be better for Ireland.

Cabinet are meeting in Dublin today where Brexit will dominate the agenda. Tanáiste Simon Coveney is expected to give ministers an update following a meeting with all EU foreign ministers, including David Lidington Mrs May’s de-facto deputy prime minister.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s Willie O’Dea called on the government to publish its plans to provide the hardest hit sectors with a cash boost in the event of a no deal, saying there was anxiety among farmers about the impact a no deal would have here.

With the possibility of another meaningful vote on the divorce deal still unclear due to historic parliamentary rules that have been invoked in Westminster, Mrs May has now written to EU leaders outlining what type of Brexit extension she wants.

Both BBC and Sky News report this morning that Mrs May will request a short delay to Brexit in a letter to the European Union today - and Mrs May has now confirmed a request for a three-month extension.

A short extension would give May breathing space to try and revive her deal, which has already been rejected twice by MPs.

Europe’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier set out the test that Europe expects Mrs May to meet if it is to grant an extension, warning: “We cannot prolong uncertainty without having a good reason for it.”

He also cautioned that a long extension would need a re-set of the UK’s Brexit approach.

Mr Barnier said: "A longer extension needs to be linked to something new, there needs to be a new event, a new political process."

Respected news agency Bloomberg reported it was likely an ultimatum would be issued to Mrs May tomorrow, telling her that she has only a matter of weeks to decide if she feels she can get the deal through her parliament.

If she can't get the deal through, she will be told she must decide between delaying Brexit until next year or leave in three months with no deal.

Mr Barnier also moved to increase pressure on the UK over the threat of a no-deal Brexit, telling reporters: "Voting against no deal does not prevent it from happening.

"Everyone should now finalise all preparations for no-deal scenario. On the EU side, we are prepared."

The readiness of the bloc to cope with the shock of a cliff-edge Brexit was also made clear in Dublin following a meeting between EU council President Donald Tusk and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Afterwards, a Government spokesperson said: "Preparations continue in Ireland and across the European Union for a no-deal scenario, which would have serious consequences for all concerned."

Meanwhile, Cabinet plans to finalise a package of crash-out supports for farmers and small businesses have been delayed in the wake of the latest Westminster fiasco.

However, amid the brinksmanship that is now in play as the clock ticks down to March 29, one of the EU's most influential leaders, Germany's Angela Merkel, pledged she would fight until the "last minute" to secure an orderly Brexit.

"I will fight until the last minute of the time to March 29 for an orderly exit. We haven't got a lot of time for that," said the German chancellor.

Her foreign minister, Heiko Maas, also said: "If more time is needed, it's always better to do another round than a no-deal Brexit."

Germany's reluctance to see a crash-out will be key in the coming days as the next steps come into focus.

However, Theresa May's Cabinet was fracturing over her plans for a Brexit delay last night after ministers told her that failure to leave the EU would mean "the end of the Conservative Party".

Angry ministers turned on the prime minister after she refused to tell them how long an extension she intended to request from the EU, leaving some suspecting she could ask for a delay of up to two years.

Amid accusations that Mrs May has failed to get a grip on what she admits is a crisis, Eurosceptic ministers warned that a long delay would lead to a Jeremy Corbyn government and turn Britain into a "barren land" with "gulags".

Andrea Leadsom, Liam Fox and Chris Grayling left Mrs May in no doubt that they would have to consider quitting the Cabinet if a long delay became Government policy.

As the latest developments were being digested in Brussels, Tánaiste Simon Coveney held a series of meetings there with key figures in the Brexit process, including his counterpart David Lidington.

Mr Coveney said there was a "willingness" to grant an extension on the part of the EU, but insisted there must be persuasive detail and a plan in order to secure it. "There is a lot of a concern amongst EU member states and partners about a long extension of Article 50," he said.

The "risks" associated with a lengthy delay mean people will need to be convinced to allow the "disruptive effect" of Brexit to continue for another nine months or longer, he added.

EU leaders will need to be convinced that a substantial push-back of the day the UK is due to exit would see the current impasse end. He said a "detailed plan of action" is needed to help shore up European support for a long delay.

"The EU does not want to grant a request for the UK that brings us back to the same point that we are at today in three months, six months, nine months, having wasted a lot more time," he said.

Mr Coveney, however, conceded that a no-deal Brexit would be bad for everyone and insisted there would be a uniform approach adopted on how to proceed once clarity emerged from London.

There are concerns in Europe about the impact on European elections if the UK is still in the bloc when elections are held.

Mrs May's government has not given up on bringing her deal back to MPs for another vote, but even if she does it is not certain she would win it.

The Democratic Unionist Party, which is seen as crucial in winning the support of enough Tory MPs to finally pass the deal, has said a deal with the government is still not close to being finalised.

The full text of Theresa May's request to extend Brexit negotiations;

Dear Donald

The UK Government's policy remains to leave the European Union in an orderly manner on the basis of the Withdrawal Agreement and Political Declaration agreed in November, complemented by the Joint Instrument and supplement to the Political Declaration President Juncker and I agreed on 11 March.

You will be aware that before the House of Commons rejected the deal for a second time on 12 March, I warned in a speech in Grimsby that the consequences of failing to endorse the deal were unpredictable and potentially deeply unpalatable. The House of Commons did not vote in favour of the deal. The following day it voted against leaving the EU without a negotiated deal. The day after that it supported a Government motion that proposed a short extension to the Article 50 period if the House supported a meaningful vote before this week's European Council. The motion also made clear that if this had not happened, a longer extension would oblige the UK to call elections to the European Parliament. I do not believe that it would be in either of our interests for the UK to hold European Parliament elections.

I had intended to bring the vote back to the House of Commons this week. The Speaker of the House of Commons said on Monday that in order for a further meaningful vote to be brought back to the House of Commons, the agreement would have to be "fundamentally different-not different in terms of wording, but different in terms of substance". Some Members of Parliament have interpreted that this means a further change to the deal. This position has made it impossible in practice to call a further vote in advance of the European Council. However, it remains my intention to bring the deal back to the House.

In advance of that vote, I would be grateful if the European Council could therefore approve the supplementary documents that President Juncker and I agreed in Strasbourg, putting the Government in a position to bring these agreements to the House and confirming the changes to the Government's proposition to Parliament. I also intend to bring forward further domestic proposals that confirm my previous commitments to protect our internal market, given the concerns expressed about the backstop. On this basis, and in the light of the outcome of the European Council, I intend to put forward a motion as soon as possible under section 13 of the Withdrawal Act 2018 and make the argument for the orderly withdrawal and strong future partnership the UK economy, its citizens' security and the continent's future, demands.

If the motion is passed, I am confident that Parliament will proceed to ratify the deal constructively. But this will clearly not be completed before 29 March 2019. In our legal system, the Government will need to take a Bill through both Houses of Parliament to enact our commitments under the Withdrawal Agreement into domestic law. While we will consult with the Opposition in the usual way to plan the passage of the Bill as quickly and smoothly as possible, the timetable for this is inevitably uncertain at this stage. I am therefore writing to inform the European Council that the UK is seeking an extension to the Article 50 period under Article 50(3) of the Treaty on European Union, including as applied by Article 106a of the Euratom Treaty, until 30 June 2019.

I would be grateful for the opportunity to set out this position to our colleagues on Thursday.

Yours ever

Theresa May

