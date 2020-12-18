Brexit latest: Chance of EU-UK trade deal is on knife-edge as a new deadline of Sunday is set

Brexit catch: Martin McLoughlin, of Nicky's Plaice fishmongers in Howth. TDs have voiced fears over UK fishing demands. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

The chances of a trade deal to avert huge economic turmoil after the end of the Brexit transition period on December 31 remained on a knife-edge last night.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen and British prime minister Boris Johnson spoke on the phone as time runs out for a deal and the European Parliament set a fresh deadline of Sunday for an agreement.

Ms von der Leyen said there had been “substantial progress on many issues”.

“However, big differences remain to be bridged, in particular on fisheries,” she said in a statement. “Bridging them will be very challenging.”

The EU’s negotiator Michel Barnier said there has been “good progress” but the “last stumbling blocks remain”. He posted on Twitter: “We will only sign a deal protecting EU interests and principles.”

Elsewhere, British cabinet office Minister Michael Gove put the chances of a deal at “less than 50pc”. He told MPs the “most likely outcome” was that the current transition period would end on December 31 without a deal.

Mr Gove also said the British government will not seek to negotiate a fresh trade agreement with the EU next year if they cannot reach a deal now.

The European Parliament set Sunday as a deadline for reaching an agreement so MEPs have time to ratify it this year.

Government sources here said that despite the Parliament’s ultimatum, they hope any deal can be approved “in the most flexible manner possible” as the consequences of a no-deal Brexit were said to be “too serious” for all sides.

But there is the prospect of an accidental ’no deal’ period in January if trade talks go beyond Sunday. EU officials intend to continue talks into next week if needed and “manage” any intervening ‘no-deal’ period – probably by provisionally applying the deal.

The talks remain stalled over UK competition policy and EU access to British fishing waters. Sources said the UK wants the EU to back down on fisheries after London gave ground on fair competition.

Meanwhile, long-distance hauliers are to get a temporary reprieve from EU rules on driving hours in case of massive tailbacks at ports because of Brexit, the Irish Independent understands.

There has been huge concern among lorry drivers over the impact of Brexit on their work.

Queues are already forming at UK ports three weeks before the Brexit transition period is due to end.

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) wrote to Taoiseach Micheál Martin and five senior ministers two months ago claiming that “patchy and inadequate” engagement with them is “deeply alarming given that Brexit is weeks away”.

Its president Eugene Drennan said the urgent issues they face “fall across at least four different Government departments and five different ministers with the result that we are falling between the gaps – an omission made glaringly evident by measures in Budget 2021 which have significantly increased our operating costs at a time of unprecedented crisis.”

They complained about the hike in carbon tax and sought a rebate similar to schemes in Belgium and France. The Government did not respond to a query on whether or not such a rebate is being considered.

But the Irish Independent has learned of one move to help hauliers, with a temporary derogation from EU drivers’ hours and tachograph rules.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and Junior Transport Minister Hildegarde Naughton are understood to be close to agreeing a temporary derogation for road hauliers potentially to relax driving limits from the standard 90 hours per fortnight.

This is to allow for situations where trucks crossing the UK landbridge via British ports could face long delays from the start of January if there is no structure in place for UK/EU trade movements.

