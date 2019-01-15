Brexit in crisis: Theresa May facing no confidence vote as withdrawal deal suffers huge defeat
- Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tables motion of no confidence
- MPs rejected Theresa May’s Brexit deal by 432 votes to 202, majority 230
- Donald Tusk tweets: 'Who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?'
- EU to step up planning for no-deal Brexit - Juncker
British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered one of the heaviest UK Parliamentary defeats in modern history as her Brexit deal was unanimously rejected this evening.
Barely two-and-a-half months before Britain is due to leave the European Union, May's defeat now paves the way for a range of outcomes, to leaving the EU with no deal or holding another referendum that could halt Brexit.
She now has until January 21 to set out a Plan B - expected to involve going back to Brussels to seek further concessions, with the clock ticking on the scheduled date of Brexit in just 73 days on March 29 .
432 MPs voted against Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, while 202 voted yes, resulting in a majority of 230.
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister which is to be debated tomorrow.
Mr Corbyn told the House of Commons that Mrs May’s “catastrophic” defeat represented an “absolutely decisive” verdict on her Brexit negotiations.
Mr Corbyn said the confidence vote would allow the House of Commons to “give its verdict on the sheer incompetence of this Government”.
Seconds after the Government's defeat was announced, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: "If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?"
Following the vote, Theresa May said: "The House has spoken and the government will listen."
She offered cross-party talks with MPs across the House to determine a way forward.
The European Union will now intensify its preparations for a scenario in which Britain leaves the bloc without a withdrawal agreement, the bloc's chief executive and Belgium's prime minister said on Tuesday.
"The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom has increased with this evening's vote," Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement following the British parliament's rejection of a Brexit deal with the EU.
"While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared," he said. Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Twitter his country was also stepping up its planning for a Brexit no-deal.
Moments before the crunch vote, Mrs May told MPs: "Parliament gave the people a choice, we set the clock ticking on our departure and tonight we will determine whether we move forward with a Withdrawal Agreement that honours the vote and sets us on course for a better future.
"The responsibility of each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations."
May reached the agreement with EU leaders in November, envisioning continued close ties with the bloc. The EU has repeatedly said it is not up for meaningful renegotiation.
British finance minister Philip Hammond, business minister Greg Clark and Brexit minister Stephen Barclay are due to hold a conference call with business leaders at 9pm.
The pound swung wildly on the back of the defeat of Theresa May’s Brexit deal in the House of Commons. The currency dropped to its lowest level versus the euro all day, before recovering those losses in minutes, with a sharp jump upward after Mrs May spoke in the House of Commons.
€1 hovered around the 89p level.
Analysts expect the currency to be volatile given the uncertainty that lies ahead.
But the Labour leader called on MPs to vote down the agreement, saying: "This deal is bad for our economy, a bad deal for our democracy, and a bad deal for this country."
As MPs voted, noisy crowds of pro- and anti-Brexit protesters in Parliament Square could be heard inside the Palace of Westminster.
With additional reporting from the Press Association
