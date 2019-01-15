Brexit in crisis: Theresa May facing no confidence vote as withdrawal deal suffers 'catastrophic' defeat

British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered one of the heaviest UK Parliamentary defeats in modern history as her Brexit deal was unanimously rejected this evening.

British Prime Minister Theresa May has suffered one of the heaviest UK Parliamentary defeats in modern history as her Brexit deal was unanimously rejected this evening.

Barely two-and-a-half months before Britain is due to leave the European Union, May's defeat now paves the way for a range of outcomes, to leaving the EU with no deal or holding another referendum that could halt Brexit.

She now has until January 21 to set out a Plan B - expected to involve going back to Brussels to seek further concessions, with the clock ticking on the scheduled date of Brexit in just 73 days on March 29 .

432 MPs voted against Theresa May's withdrawal agreement, while 202 voted yes, resulting in a majority of 230.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tabled a motion of no confidence in the Prime Minister which is to be debated tomorrow.

Mr Corbyn told the House of Commons that Mrs May’s “catastrophic” defeat represented an “absolutely decisive” verdict on her Brexit negotiations.

Mr Corbyn said the confidence vote would allow the House of Commons to “give its verdict on the sheer incompetence of this Government”.

'People's Vote' supporters dance and listen to speeches during a demonstration in Parliament Square on January 15, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) British MPs pack the chamber at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on the UK Prime Minister's Brexit deal in the House of Commons, London Photo credit: House of Commons/PA Wire Britain's opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn attends the debate in Parliament ahead of the vote on British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons Photo credit: House of Commons/PA Wire Caricatures of Conservative politicians are driven past the Houses of Parliament on January 15, 2019 in London (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament on January 15, 2019 in London, England (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) A placard with Chairman of the European Research Group Jacob Rees-Mogg's face (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Anti-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) Protesters demonstrate on the day that MP's vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal, in Parliament Square (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Pro-Brexit protesters demonstrate outside the Houses of Parliament (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images) Prime Minister Theresa May is congratulated by a Conservative MP at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on her Brexit deal Photo credit: House of Commons/PA Wire Britain's Attorney General Geoffrey Cox addresses Parliament ahead of the vote on May's Brexit deal UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn listens at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal in the House of Commons Photo credit: House of Commons/PA Wire British Prime Minister Theresa May is seen in Parliament ahead of the vote on May's Brexit deal, in London UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford speaks at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal Photo credit: House of Commons/PA Wire Sir Edward Leigh MP asks a question about his amendment at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal in the House of Commons Photo credit: House of Commons/PA Wire House of Commons Speaker John Bercow speaks at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal Photo credit: House of Commons/PA Wire John Baron MP begs to move his amendment at the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal Photo credit: House of Commons/PA Wire

In Dublin, the Irish government urged the UK to set out its next steps following the humiliating defeat suffered in the House of Commons tonight, saying it heightens the risk of a no-deal Brexit.

The government said it “regrets the outcome of the vote in Westminster”, which it says will add to uncertainty about the nature of Brexit and also ruled out again any idea that the withdrawal agreement could be re-opened.

“The Irish Government recognises, however, that a disorderly Brexit is a bad outcome for everyone, not least in Northern Ireland. It is not too late to avoid this outcome and we call on the UK to set out how it proposes to resolve this impasse as a matter of urgency,” the statement reads.

Seconds after the UK government's defeat was announced, European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted: "If a deal is impossible, and no one wants no deal, then who will finally have the courage to say what the only positive solution is?"

Following the vote, Theresa May said: "The House has spoken and the government will listen."

She offered cross-party talks with MPs across the House to determine a way forward.

DUP Leader Arlene Foster MLA said the outcome was in the "best interests of the entire United Kingdom".

"The House of Commons has sent an unmistakable message to the Prime Minister and the European Union that this deal is rejected," she said.

"Mrs May will now be able to demonstrate to the Brussels’ negotiators that changes are required if any deal is to command the support of Parliament.

"We will work with the Government constructively to achieve a better deal. That is our focus. Whilst some may wish to use this defeat to boost their political ambitions, we will give the Government the space to set out a plan to secure a better deal.

"We want an orderly exit from the European Union with a sensible deal which works for Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom.”

The European Union will now intensify its preparations for a scenario in which Britain leaves the bloc without a withdrawal agreement, the bloc's chief executive and Belgium's prime minister said on Tuesday.

"The risk of a disorderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom has increased with this evening's vote," Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said in a statement following the British parliament's rejection of a Brexit deal with the EU.

"While we do not want this to happen, the European Commission will continue its contingency work to help ensure the EU is fully prepared," he said. Belgium's Prime Minister Charles Michel said on Twitter his country was also stepping up its planning for a Brexit no-deal.

Moments before the crunch vote, Mrs May told MPs: "Parliament gave the people a choice, we set the clock ticking on our departure and tonight we will determine whether we move forward with a Withdrawal Agreement that honours the vote and sets us on course for a better future.

"The responsibility of each and every one of us at this moment is profound, for this is a historic decision that will set the future of our country for generations."

May reached the agreement with EU leaders in November, envisioning continued close ties with the bloc. The EU has repeatedly said it is not up for meaningful renegotiation.

Meanwhile, the DUP said welcomed the result of tonight's vote, saying it is "in the best interests of the entire United Kingdom."

DUP Leader Arlene Foster backed the decision to reject the Withdrawal Agreement.

She said: "The House of Commons has sent an unmistakable message to the Prime Minister and the European Union that this deal is rejected.

"Mrs May will now be able to demonstrate to the Brussels’ negotiators that changes are required if any deal is to command the support of Parliament.

"We will work with the Government constructively to achieve a better deal. That is our focus. Whilst some may wish to use this defeat to boost their political ambitions, we will give the Government the space to set out a plan to secure a better deal.

"Reassurances whether in the form of letters or warm words, will not be enough. The Prime Minister must now go back to the European Union and seek fundamental change to the Withdrawal Agreement.

"We want an orderly exit from the European Union with a sensible deal which works for Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom."

British finance minister Philip Hammond, business minister Greg Clark and Brexit minister Stephen Barclay are due to hold a conference call with business leaders at 9pm.

The pound swung wildly on the back of the defeat of Theresa May’s Brexit deal in the House of Commons. The currency dropped to its lowest level versus the euro all day, before recovering those losses in minutes and jumping further upward after Mrs May spoke in the House of Commons.

€1 hovered around the 89p level, breaking through to a 0.4pc gain for the day as a whole just after 8.20pm. The seeming indifference to the vote being lost is an indication that investors were expecting Mrs May’s defeat.

Analysts expect the currency to be volatile given the uncertainty that lies ahead.

As MPs voted, noisy crowds of pro- and anti-Brexit protesters in Parliament Square could be heard inside the Palace of Westminster.

With additional reporting from the Press Association and Reuters

Online Editors