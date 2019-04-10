The impact of Brexit on Irish households will be "severe", with families' disposable income set to be hit in all scenarios by increased prices.

The impact of Brexit on Irish households will be "severe", with families' disposable income set to be hit in all scenarios by increased prices.

Brexit impact on Irish household will be 'severe' - with prices set to increase

The stark warning is contained in a briefing for TDs set to be delivered by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) today.

As Theresa May travels to Brussels for a crucial Brexit summit, research will show personal disposable income could be up to 4.1pc lower after 10 years if there is a disorderly no-deal Brexit. Dr Adele Bergin is expected to warn: "For households, the impact of Brexit will be severe."

An analysis suggests people with an average after-tax disposable income could lose around €880 in the worst-case scenario. But even if there is a deal, the same person could lose around €470.

Mrs May will be told the EU is ready to grant a Brexit extension but the UK will be kept out of key decisions.

Irish Independent