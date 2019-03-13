Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has begun his St Patrick's Day promotional blitz in the United States highlighting the growing scale of Irish investment in America.

Brexit impact on Ireland high on agenda as Leo Varadkar begins promotional blitz in US

He will meet US President Donald Trump in the White House tomorrow but this afternoon has a number of engagements with business figures from both sides of the Atlantic.

Brexit and its impact on Ireland will be high on the agenda at all of Mr Varadkar's meetings in the coming days.

Mr Varadkar has arrived at the US Chamber of Commerce headquarters for meetings and a 'fire-side chat' with Chamber president and chief executive Thomas Donohue.

The event is entitled 'Ireland, Gateway of the Atlantic'.

Mr Varadkar has highlighted how Irish investment in the United States is "at an all-time high".

He said: "The scale and diversity of this investment is indicative of the strength of the partnership between our two countries."

Enterprise Ireland has said there's more than 100,000 people employed by Irish companies in the United States.

US companies employ around 155,000 in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar is hosting a business development round-table with leading Irish companies that plan to invest in the US.

Companies include security firm Netwatch Group, healthcare company RelateCare and IT company Wisetek.

When he arrived Mr Varadkar Tweeted: "Here in Washington DC and starting a busy week by meeting some friends from home: the Dublin and Belfast Chambers of Commerce."

Later this evening he is to attend the American Ireland Funds dinner.

