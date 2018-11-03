Brexit has undermined the Good Friday Agreement which ended thirty years of violence in Northern Ireland, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

'Brexit has undermined the Good Friday Agreement' - Taoiseach on 'fraying relationship between Britain and Ireland'

"Brexit has undermined the Good Friday Agreement and is fraying the relationship between Britain and Ireland," he told RTE's Marian Finucane show.

The border between Ireland and Northern Ireland after Brexit has been one of the major sticking points in Britain's negotiations to leave the European Union in March next year.

"Anything that pulls the communities apart in Northern Ireland undermines the Good Friday Agreement, and anything that pulls Britain and Ireland apart undermines that relationship," Varadkar added.

He said that we need a guarantee that, whatever happens, we won't see the emergence of a hard border in Ireland.

Recent reports suggest that there is growing optimism that the 'moment of truth' is coming after months of painful negotiations between the EU and UK.

Sources say the UK government is now determined to find an answer to get the so-called 'Irish question' over the line in the coming days.

Theresa May's divided cabinet could meet as early as Tuesday to thrash out the final wording, in a move that would facilitate a special meeting of EU leaders on November 21 and 22.

