Brexit has raised so many questions about Northern Ireland’s future

Allison Morris

Any future border poll is unlikely to be a straight choice

Worrying times: Brexit has brought us dangerously close to a return to the violence of the past Expand

Being a journalist is like having a front row seat as history is being made. Over the years, I’ve covered events, announcements, major political developments, spoken to and interviewed key players and thought one day my grandchildren will be learning about this in school.

But, right now, more than in any of my 20-plus years as a journalist, I feel that we are at the centre of a major upheaval and change — witnessing and participating in a period that scholars will be studying in 100 years’ time.

Brexit was a huge wake-up call for many of those who claimed to have the pulse of public opinion. Few predicted the Leave vote and even fewer had worked out what that vote would mean to the lives and livelihoods of ordinary people.

