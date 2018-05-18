Brexit explainer: What is happening next in the negotiations?

What did the Prime Minister propose to the Taoiseach?

According to sources, the British government is willing to negotiate a customs partnership or arrangement with the EU, that would negate the need for a customs border. It would keep the UK in the EU's customs arrangement until such a time as another solution was found. Leo Varadkar said he would not disclose exactly what Ms May had offered, but made it clear that the plan from the British was insufficient.

Is it workable though?

Partly. But according to the Taoiseach, based on what Ms May had proposed, a significant uphill battle remains. He said that for starters, the plans were verbal and not written, and at this stage, he was willing to take seriously only plans that were put in writing and "legally operable". Crucially, they did not deal with the fact that Ireland and the UK will have differing regulations and rules if Britain leaves the single market. And even though there may be no customs checks, there will have to be checks on goods crossing the Border. This was especially important in the case of animals for the agriculture industry as the EU's single market needed to be protected against potential diseases coming from countries that the UK is dealing with. It appears that the British have left this major part out.