The bad news is that Brexit is back with a bang. Better news is that JOHN DOWNING tells you everything to need to know about it with five easy answers to the key questions.

Brexit explainer: What is happening in the UK? Can MPs push a law blocking no-deal and who would win an election?

1. Just what is happening in the UK on Brexit just now?

Absolutely everything – parliamentary drama, a threatened general election, and three separate court challenges to a no-deal outcome. In parliament up to 20 rebel Conservative MPs may combine with all the opposition parties in efforts to push through a law blocking a no-deal Brexit. That would be a defeat for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is sworn to take the UK out of the EU – deal or no deal - by the October 31 deadline. There is intense speculation that Johnson will call a snap general election if he is beaten in parliament.

2. Can the MPs push through a law blocking no-deal Brexit?

There are doubts about MP numbers and about time. Last April rebels succeeded by just one vote in forcing then British PM Theresa May to seek a Brexit extension. PM Boris Johnson has a majority of just one. So if all those Tory rebels materialise then he is beaten. Parliament speaker, John “Order- Order” Bercow, is expected to be helpful. But putting through a binding law requires three phases in parliament with potentially long debates, open to obstructive long speeches. The law would also have to clear the House of Lords. Time in an enemy as parliament, which only came back yesterday, will close again next Monday.

3. Will Boris Johnson accept the will of parliament?

It looks unlikely. He would be obliged to go cap in hand to Brussels seeking an extension – the exact opposite of everything he has said. Speculation centres on his moving for a snap general election. By one version of events he could get MPs to give their required election approval by citing a date before the October 31 deadline. Then he could use his direct powers to move the date until after that Brexit deadline. In the absence of anything else being put in place Brexit would happen by default and on deadline. It’s now a fast-changing story.

4. Who would win a general election?

Your guess is as good as anyone else’s. Boris Johnson’s huge gamble is that a combination of Brexit fury, lack of voter confidence in Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn as a potential Prime Minister, and pledges to end austerity, could see him get back with a firm grip on power. There could be another hung parliament or an unholy coalition between the Conservatives and Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party. Right now predictions are hard to make.

5. What about those court cases?

Separately Brexit cases will be heard in Edinburgh tomorrow, in London on Thursday, and in Belfast on Friday. All variously seek to block a no-deal Brexit and have Boris Johnson’s move last Wednesday to shut parliament from September 9 until October 14 declared illegal. Former UK Prime Minister, John Major, is linked to the London case – effectively suing his successors in government. These cases may move to the UK Supreme Court. But the pace of politics might render them irrelevant.

