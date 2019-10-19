It was billed as "Super Saturday" as the Commons held a weekend sitting for the first time in 37 years, but things did not go the way Prime Minister Boris Johnson had planned. Here are all of your questions answered:

Brexit explainer: What happened, what is next and will the EU grant Britain an extension?

What happened today?

MPs voted by a majority of 16 to back an amendment put forward by former Cabinet minister Sir Oliver Letwin to withhold approval of the deal agreed between Mr Johnson and Brussels "unless and until implementing legislation is passed".

Sir Oliver, who lost the Tory whip for voting against the Government on Brexit previously, said the amendment was "insurance" against the UK crashing out of the EU without a deal by mistake on the scheduled deadline of October 31.

How did the UK government react?

Mr Johnson decided not to have a so-called "meaningful vote" on his deal in light of the amendment.

The UK government is set to bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill to the Commons early next week.

That is the legislation needed for Brexit and a "meaningful vote" could be held on Monday if Speaker John Bercow allows it.

What has our Government said?

Ireland's position remains that granting an extension to Brexit is preferable to Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal but there is no guarantee that view is shared throughout the bloc, Tanaiste Simon Coveney said.

"The Irish government position has always been that an extension is preferable to a no deal and I don't think that will change but this has to be a decision that is a collective decision by the European Council," Mr Coveney told RTE.

"Any one prime minister can prevent that and I think the EU wants to see certainty and an end to endless negotiation and speculation so I think a request for an extension is not straightforward."

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar stressed in a statement today that an extension will only be granted to the UK if it is agreed upon by all 27 EU heads of State.

He said: "The European Union and United Kingdom made a Withdrawal Agreement last Thursday that defends Ireland’s interests.

"The House of Commons voted today to defer a decision on whether or not to ratify that agreement.

"To date, no request for an extension has been made by the UK Government. Should that happen, President Tusk will consult with all 27 Heads of State & Government on whether or not we will grant one.

"An extension can only be granted by unanimity."

Could Mr Johnson still get his deal through the British Parliament?

Yes, but time is running out ahead of the October 31 deadline as the European Parliament would also need to ratify it.

Without a meaningful vote, support for the agreement has not yet been tested.

Though the PM has attracted support from a number of prominent Brexiteer Tories, the DUP is strongly opposed to the deal.

What happens next?

Under the terms of the so-called Benn Act, which was passed against the PM's wishes, Mr Johnson must write to the EU asking for a three-month Brexit extension if he has not secured a deal by 11pm UK time on October 19.

Will he do so?

Mr Johnson told the House of Commons: "I will not negotiate a delay with the EU, and neither does the law compel me to do so."

And Downing Street refused to clarify the situation.

However, a spokesman for the PM said that "governments comply with the law".

How would Remainers react if the PM fails to send such a letter?

Campaigners would likely mount a legal challenge which could see a potential Supreme Court hearing within days.

Would the EU agree to an extension?

Despite European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker raising doubts over another Brexit delay, the decision needs to be taken by all 27 remaining EU states, not him.

However, the EU could set a different length to an extension, either shorter or longer than the three-month one cited in the Benn Act.

The EU could decide not to formally respond to such a letter from the PM until it sees if Mr Johnson can get the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through Parliament next week.

Will there be an emergency EU summit?

If Mr Johnson gets the Withdrawal Agreement Bill through, there could be a special gathering of leaders on October 28.

If the deal needs more time at the stage to get through Parliament, leaders could agree to a short extension.

PA Media