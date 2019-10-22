Brexit delay still possible, Tusk tells MPs preparing to vote on Johnson's deal

Donald Tusk has reassured MPs that a Brexit extension is still on the table as they prepare for a Commons showdown on Boris Johnson's new deal.

Donald Tusk has reassured MPs that a Brexit extension is still on the table as they prepare for a Commons showdown on Boris Johnson's new deal.

Two crucial votes on Tuesday will determine whether the Prime Minister will be able to live up to his "do or die" commitment to take the UK out of the European Union by the October 31 deadline.

French President Emmanuel Macron and EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker had applied pressure on MPs with hints that Mr Johnson's deal is the last and that any further delay may not be granted.

But European Council president Mr Tusk suggested another extension to Article 50 could be granted as he consults EU leaders over the requested delay and MPs prepare to debate the Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB).

"It is obvious that the result of these consultations will very much depend on what the British Parliament decides, or doesn't decide," he said in a speech at the council on Tuesday.

"We should be ready for every scenario. But one thing must be clear: as I said to Prime Minister Johnson on Saturday, a no-deal Brexit will never be our decision."

President of the European Council, Donald Tusk (left) with Leo Varadkar (Laura Hutton/PA)

PA Media