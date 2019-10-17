Brexit deal has 'been done... time to move on' - says EU as DUP says it won't support parliament vote

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen leaving Downing Street through the back entrance at approximately 10.30am - and since hailed it as a "great new" deal on Twitter.

"We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment," he wrote.

"We will leave the EU's Customs Union as one United Kingdom and be able to strike trade deals all around the world."

In a Twitter thread, the Prime Minister continued: "This new deal ensures that we #TakeBackControl of our laws, borders, money and trade without disruption & establishes a new relationship with the EU based on free trade and friendly cooperation.

"This is a deal which allows us to get Brexit done and leave the EU in two weeks' time, so we can then focus on the people's priorities and bring the country back together again.

"This new deal takes back control. Under the previous negotiation, Brussels maintained ultimate control and could have forced Britain to accept EU laws and taxes for ever.

Mr Johnson added that the "anti-democratic" backstop had been abolished.

He tweeted: "The people of Northern Ireland will be in charge of the laws that they live by, and - unlike the backstop - will have the right to end the special arrangement if they so choose."

His comments came as Mr Juncker advised EU Council President Donald Tusk to ask European leaders to endorse the revised agreement.

“As I have indicated to you in the past, I believe it is high time to complete the withdrawal process and move on, as swiftly as possible, to negotiation on the European Union’s fuure partnership with the United Kingdom.”

However, Boris Johnson is under pressure now to garner support for his parliament's vote on the deal, as the DUP confirmed this afternoon it would be "unable to support" the deal in parliament.

Caution

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Simon Coveney has urged caution on the Brexit deal secured by the EU and UK saying it's "not the end of the process" and it still needs to be signed off on in Westminster.

Mr Coveney also told the Dáil that the backstop provisions to avoid a hard border in Ireland has changed but insisted the new deal still achieves the same outcome.

Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary commended those involved in the negotiations - including the government - but said "let's not get carried away... there's a long way to go".

He said: "We have been here before" and added: "We are now once again in the hands of Westminister".

Mr Calleary asked Mr Coveney to confirm that the deal protects the Good Friday Agreement and the integrity of the EU Single Market.

Mr Coveney said the deal is a "step forward" and it would protect people, peace and trade in Ireland.

He said it will ensure there are no cross-border animal, regulatory or customs checks and this is "a very significant achievement".

He said much of the deal remains same in terms of citizens' rights, UK contributions to the EU budget, the transition period and the Common Travel Area between the UK and Ireland.

He said the backstop has changed but the government has always said if there is another way to prevent a hard border while protecting the EU Single Market and Customs Union it would look favourably on such an approach.

Mr Coveney said the deal ensures these outcomes and "protects Irish interests".

Mr Calleary asked the Tánaiste what plans the government have to engage with the DUP - which is against the deal. He also asked it can be confirmed that the UK will leave the EU on October 31.

Mr Coveney said the government maintains an open line with all of the parties in the North and he is available to any of them that want to speak to him.

He said a vote on the deal is expected in Westminster on Saturday and the management of this vote is a matter for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his team.

Rejection

Early this morning, DUP’s Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds rejected the current draft Brexit agreement.

In a statement EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker confirmed: "The negotiators reached an agreement on a revised Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and on a revised Political Declaration on 17 October 2019.

"Both were endorsed by the European Commission. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also signalled his approval of these documents to be today."

Speaking at a press conference shortly after the EU's announcement, EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said "what really matters" are the "people of Northern Ireland and Ireland". He added that "what really matters is peace".

Mr Barnier acknowledged that the Brexit 'tunnel' discussions over the past few days "were difficult".

"We have delivered and we have delivered together," he said.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted "We have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions."

Earlier this morning, the DUP issued a statement saying that they "could not support" the deal, further raising doubts that it will be possible for the UK to leave the EU on October 31.

They said they cannot accept the EU VAT proposals for Northern Ireland. They are also digging in over the prospect of a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, as well as the issues of consent regarding the suspended Stormont Assembly.

Releasing a statement on Twitter this morning, DUP leader Arlene Foster wrote that they "could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues" and that there is a "lack of clarity on VAT", adding that the party will continue to work with the Government to try to get a "sensible" Brexit deal.

Under the so-called Benn Act, which seeks to prevent a no-deal Brexit, the UK government will be forced to seek a delay beyond October 31 unless a divorce deal is approved or Parliament agrees to leaving the EU without one by October 19.

This is in conflict with Boris Johnson's previous statements, saying he would rather "die in a ditch" than ask for a Brexit extension.

Surge

The pound sterling and key Irish shares exposed to the UK market or to fallout from a hard Brexit have shot higher after the latest Brexit deal was announced in Brussels.

Shares in Bank of Ireland and AIB, along with house builders Cairn and Glenveagh moved higher by from 2.24pc to 3.39pc on the prospects a Brexit breakthrough, though the moves were smaller than after last week’s meeting between Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index of leading European shares had been fluctuating before word of the deal emerged, and jumped as the apparent break through was confirmed by the UK government and the EU Commission.

The breakthrough must still be accepted by EU leaders and approved by the UK Parliament, where it could yet face significant opposition including from the DUP.

If the Brexit deal passes through the UK Parliament there is scope for a recovery in British economic growth and for the pound to rise further, according to Paul Dales, chief Uk economist Capital Economics.

Additional reporting: PA

