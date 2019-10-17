Brexit deal has 'been done' - and 'it's time to move on' - says EU

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was seen leaving Downing Street through the back entrance at approximately 10.30am - and since hailed it as a "great new" deal on Twitter.

"We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment," he wrote.

"We will leave the EU's Customs Union as one United Kingdom and be able to strike trade deals all around the world."

In a Twitter thread, the Prime Minister continued: "This new deal ensures that we #TakeBackControl of our laws, borders, money and trade without disruption & establishes a new relationship with the EU based on free trade and friendly cooperation.

"This is a deal which allows us to get Brexit done and leave the EU in two weeks' time, so we can then focus on the people's priorities and bring the country back together again.

"This new deal takes back control. Under the previous negotiation, Brussels maintained ultimate control and could have forced Britain to accept EU laws and taxes for ever.

"We will leave the EU's Customs Union as one United Kingdom and be able to strike trade deals all around the world."

Mr Johnson added that the "anti-democratic" backstop had been abolished.

He tweeted: "The people of Northern Ireland will be in charge of the laws that they live by, and - unlike the backstop - will have the right to end the special arrangement if they so choose."

We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment #GetBrexitDone #TakeBackControl — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 17, 2019

His comments came as Mr Juncker advised EU Council President Donald Tusk to ask European leaders to endorse the revised agreement.

“As I have indicated to you in the past, I believe it is high time to complete the withdrawal process and move on, as swiftly as possible, to negotiation on the European Union’s fuure partnership with the United Kingdom.”

Early this morning, DUP’s Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds rejected the current draft Brexit agreement. The DUP are not yet signed up to this agreement and expressed concerns about three aspects of the draft.

In a statement EU Commission President Jean Claude Juncker confirmed: "The negotiators reached an agreement on a revised Protocol on Ireland/Northern Ireland and on a revised Political Declaration on 17 October 2019.

"Both were endorsed by the European Commission. The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom also signalled his approval of these documents to be today."

Mr Juncker advises EU Council President Donald Tusk to ask European leaders to endorse the revised agreement.

“As I have indicated to you in the past, I believe it is high time to complete the withdrawal process and move on, as swiftly as possible, to negotiation on the European Union’s future partnership with the United Kingdom.”

Speaking at a press conference shortly after the EU's announcement, EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said "what really matters" are the "people of Northern Ireland and Ireland". He added that "what really matters is peace".

Mr Barnier acknowledged that the Brexit 'tunnel' discussions over the past few days "were difficult".

"We have delivered and we have delivered together," he said.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker tweeted "We have one! It's a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is testament to our commitment to find solutions."

Earlier this morning, the DUP issued a statement saying that they "could not support" the deal, further raising doubts that it will be possible for the UK to leave the EU on October 31.

They said they cannot accept the EU VAT proposals for Northern Ireland. They are also digging in over the prospect of a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, as well as the issues of consent regarding the suspended Stormont Assembly.

Releasing a statement on Twitter this morning, DUP leader Arlene Foster wrote that they "could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues" and that there is a "lack of clarity on VAT", adding that the party will continue to work with the Government to try to get a "sensible" Brexit deal.

Under the so-called Benn Act, which seeks to prevent a no-deal Brexit, the UK government will be forced to seek a delay beyond October 31 unless a divorce deal is approved or Parliament agrees to leaving the EU without one by October 19.

This is in conflict with Boris Johnson's previous statements, saying he would rather "die in a ditch" than ask for a Brexit extension.

Surge

The pound sterling and key Irish shares exposed to the UK market or to fallout from a hard Brexit have shot higher after the latest Brexit deal was announced in Brussels.

Shares in Bank of Ireland and AIB, along with house builders Cairn and Glenveagh moved higher by from 2.24pc to 3.39pc on the prospects a Brexit breakthrough, though the moves were smaller than after last week’s meeting between Leo Varadkar and Boris Johnson.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index of leading European shares had been fluctuating before word of the deal emerged, and jumped as the apparent break through was confirmed by the UK government and the EU Commission.

The breakthrough must still be accepted by EU leaders and approved by the UK Parliament, where it could yet face significant opposition including from the DUP.

If the Brexit deal passes through the UK Parliament there is scope for a recovery in British economic growth and for the pound to rise further, according to Paul Dales, chief Uk economist Capital Economics.

'Significant'

As confirmation came from the EU that the "deal was done", the Prime Minister's spokesman said the deal agreed with the European Union "protects the union".

She told journalists in Westminster: "It is the best way forward for the UK. It is a deal that will take us out of the EU on October 31 and delivers for the country."

The Number 10 spokeswoman added that "today is a significant moment".

The PM spoke by phone with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at 9am before speaking with Cabinet colleagues.

By 10am, Mr Johnson rang Mr Juncker back to finalise the deal, the Downing Street spokeswoman added.

Additional reporting: PA

Online Editors