| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brexit deal could happen if ‘inherent trade-offs’ of being outside EU are accepted by UK

Narrow path to agreement visible if final hurdles cleared in coming days

Talks: A pro-EU protester outside the Houses of Parliament in London yesterday. Photo: Luciana Guerra Expand

Close

Talks: A pro-EU protester outside the Houses of Parliament in London yesterday. Photo: Luciana Guerra

Talks: A pro-EU protester outside the Houses of Parliament in London yesterday. Photo: Luciana Guerra

PA

Talks: A pro-EU protester outside the Houses of Parliament in London yesterday. Photo: Luciana Guerra

Sarah Collins

The risk of a no-deal Brexit is still very real after EU and UK negotiators completed another day of talks yesterday.

The bloc’s lead negotiator, Michel Barnier, said a deal “remains possible” but there were still disagreements over fisheries and fair competition.

“Two conditions have still not been met: free and fair competition and reciprocal access to [each other’s] markets and waters,” he said on his way in to a meeting with EU ambassadors.

Privacy