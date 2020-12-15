Brexit deal could happen if ‘inherent trade-offs’ of being outside EU are accepted by UK

The risk of a no-deal Brexit is still very real after EU and UK negotiators completed another day of talks yesterday.

The bloc’s lead negotiator, Michel Barnier, said a deal “remains possible” but there were still disagreements over fisheries and fair competition.

“Two conditions have still not been met: free and fair competition and reciprocal access to [each other’s] markets and waters,” he said on his way in to a meeting with EU ambassadors.

“We haven’t found a fair balance with the British on these two points. So we’re going to keep working,” he added.

While progress has been made on the third outstanding issue – how to police a future deal – the EU insists that nothing is fully agreed yet.

EU sources say the next few days will be crucial to sealing a Brexit trade deal, as long as the UK accepts the “inherent trade-offs” in being outside the bloc.

"There might now be a narrow path to an agreement visible – if negotiators can clear the remaining hurdles in the next few days,” said an EU diplomat.

“Success depends on whether London also wants a fair deal and is ready to accept the inherent trade-offs.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that the two sides were “still very far apart on key issues”.

“There’s still a deal to be done, but the most likely thing is that we've got to be ready for Australia terms on January 1,” Mr Johnson tweeted.

Australia does not have a trade deal with the EU.

Mr Barnier briefed national ambassadors from the EU’s 27 member states in Brussels yesterday.

After the briefing, one diplomat said there were still “substantial differences” on some issues, with fisheries re-emerging as the main bone of contention.

The UK appears to have hardened its position in the last few days, tabling restrictions on foreign ownership of fishing fleets and on where boats can land their catch.

Negotiators have not agreed either on what percentage of fishing stocks the UK can claim back and a phase-in period for the return of those stocks.

“On fisheries, it’s not looking good,” another EU diplomat told the Irish Independent. “We’re at a standstill.”

The EU also has concerns over fair competition, and wants to be able to restrict market access if the UK lowers product standards or gives state aid injections to certain sectors.

Mr Johnson said last week the EU wanted the right to impose “lightning tariffs” on the UK for a breach of the future trade deal.

But EU negotiators say they never proposed automatic restrictions. “It’s ridiculous to say we would design a system without evidence [or] due process,” an EU official said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin doesn’t believe the UK will diverge significantly on standards, and said a dispute resolution system can be worked out for state aid disagreements.

“We need to stand back from high principle,” he told RTÉ yesterday.

Time is running out for a deal to be in place by December 31, the last day of the year-long transition period following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. EU negotiators are under pressure from the European Parliament, which needs to ratify any deal before it can come into force.

If MEPs fail to do so, there could be a short legal limbo in January when there is effectively no trade deal in place.

“This week, we have to have some kind of breakthrough because we are leaning towards issues with the European Parliament turning vicious on us,” an EU diplomat said.

Some EU officials say that a deal could apply “provisionally” from January 1, pending parliamentary ratification, but it’s unpopular with MEPs and legally tricky.

Last week, the EU tabled no-deal contingency plans to keep existing air travel and road haulage rules in place for six months, and fishing quotas until next December. The measures will apply only if the UK offers EU countries similar leeway.

It’s not clear when the current round of talks will conclude, given they are now in extra time.

The negotiating teams picked up discussions last week after a decision at the top to “go the extra mile”.

The mood appears to have improved since last week, when there were testy exchanges on fisheries between Mr Johnson and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

But after a “constructive and useful phone call” on Sunday morning, they both decided it was “responsible at this point to go the extra mile” and continue talks.

Mr Barnier was also more upbeat than he has been in recent days, one diplomat said.