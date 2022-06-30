Brexit deadlock is likely to continue as long Boris Johnson remains as UK Prime Minister – TDs and senators are told

One of the British architects of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement has warned that the Brexit crux – which threatens the North with “permanent crisis” – is likely to continue as long as Boris Johnson remains prime minister.

Jonathan Powell was UK prime minister Tony Blair’s chief negotiator during negotiations which produced the landmark peace deal. He told the Oireachtas special committee on the Good Friday Agreement that he had put a chunk of his life into delivering this deal and the follow-up 2006 St Andrews Agreement which brought Ian Paisley’s Democratic Unionist Party on board.

“These were agreements to disagree. But they ended the misery of violence and took the poison out of the issue of identity,” Mr Powell told TDs and senators via videolink.

Mr Powell said the deals allowed unionists to express their British identity and nationalists their Irish identity. “But this happy compromise was upended by Brexit,” he said emphatically.

The former Tony Blair adviser castigated the decision of Boris Johnson’s government to unilaterally dismantle the Northern Ireland Protocol which they negotiated and signed up to. He said it broke international law, strained much-needed UK relations with the USA, and risked starting a trade war.

“But the biggest casualty of all this risks being Northern Ireland itself because it risks creating a permanent political crisis there,” he warned.

Mr Powell stressed it did not necessarily risk a return to violence in the North. But it did risk creating “permanent political deadlock” which would deprive the place of a functioning power-sharing government.

He said the UK government should be doing the opposite to what they were currently doing – they should “de-dramatise” the issues involved and get back to real negotiations.

Brexit in 2016 meant there would have to “a border somewhere” and UK Tories’ claims that this could be done with technology were pointless and shown to be inoperable across the world. He said the outcome of “a border in the Irish Sea” was far preferable to a border on the island of Ireland – but it did create problems for Ulster unionists.

Mr Powell said the biggest problem with the current deadlock was the “absence of trust.” He said the EU had been flexible so far in trying to find compromise and may have to show more flexibility.

He said he did not believe trust and meaningful negotiations between the UK and EU seemed possible as long as Boris Johnson remained as British prime minister.

“I may be wrong about that – but I don’t really think so,” Mr Powell said.

“The truth of what is happening about the Northern Ireland Protocol has very little to do with Northern Ireland and a lot to do with the British Conservative Party,” he added.

Mr Powell said he thought a new Conservative leader – even a hardline Brexiteer - might well return to meaningful EU-UK talks to reach a Brexit compromise. “That is my hope and my belief – but I may be wrong,” he said.